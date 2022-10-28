COP27: Climate Change Endangers The Health Of The World

A recent report published in the Lancet Medical Journal has warned that the use of fossil fuels is contributing to drastic climate change. This is further causing issues of food insecurity, risk of infectious diseases, etc according to the report.

Dr.Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance recommends world nations completely phase out the use of fossil fuels and also urges high-income nations to provide financial and technical assistance to developing countries for setting up clean energy projects.

Miller also points out that the current rate of fossil fuel production by the companies would prove to be disastrous as it would not meet the standards to curb global warming rather it would contribute to increasing the temperature by 1.5-degree celsius by 2030.

COP27: Climate Change Poses A Threat To World Health

The report comes just before the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) which is to be held in Egypt from 6 to 18th November this year.

COP27 aims to achieve new goals by building on the last COP26. It would address critical issues like greenhouse gas emissions, new strategies to adapt to the changing climatic conditions around the world, creating better economic projects to help developing countries, etc.

The Lancet report has made some negative predictions about the future of life on our planet. If the existing conditions are to continue then we will be faced with the extinction of different species of animals, floods, heatwaves, etc.

The reason behind conducting the convention in Egypt is to call the attention of the whole world to the climatic injustices that are happening in Africa. Climate change has sparked off a chain reaction throughout Africa creating various health and social problems. It has led to decreased food production, floods, heat waves, low economic productivity, and drought.

The Sub-Saharan African regions are facing an increase in infectious diseases like malaria, Ebola virus disease, Dengue Fever, etc. after environmental hygiene was affected dramatically by the effect of climate change and also due to the floods that created a change in vector ecology. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations reported that malnutrition in African regions has increased by a staggering 50 percent since 2012.

Another important factor to consider is that world nations or rather developed nations should have a moral responsibility towards affected continents like Africa as the gross contribution to global cumulative emissions by countries in Africa or other developing nations is very less compared to the Developed nations.

It is to be kept in mind that 62 percent of the total Carbon Dioxide emissions since the Industrial age has been made by Europe and North America compared to a meager 3% by Africa. One of the major goals of the summit is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses so that the global temperature increase could be kept below 1.5-degree Celsius.

Covid-19 has given all of us a wake-up call regarding how we are treating our environment and planet. It is not the duty of one nation or a government but all of us should be equally responsible for saving our planet from a possible crisis in the future that would lead to the destruction of our planet and its resources.

After the Covid-19 global pandemic, scientists and other health experts are warning us of the importance of maintaining a healthy global temperature as an increase would cause the uprising of a new virus, fungal and bacterial variants which are drug resistant.

A recent WHO list of life-threatening fungal infections was published in which they have mentioned 4 types of critical priority dangerous fungi pathogens. Out of these, one is a newly discovered one called C.Auris. It came up during the Covid-19 pandemic and it spread mainly in the hospital wards where covid patients were treated.

