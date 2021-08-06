Coronavirus Delta Patients Account For Nearly All U.S. Coronavirus Cases.

There have been more than 90% of all Coronavirus cases in the United States attributed to this highly transmissible delta variation. As per CDC figures, 93.4 percent of new cases reported during the last two weeks of July were delta variants or sublineages that have been designated as variants of concern.

During the past few months, the variant has become a greater percentage of reported cases. As of the last two weeks in July, there were 83.4% of cases attributed to the main delta strain, an increase from 72% in the two weeks before. There are even higher rates of strain in some regions. The Delta virus accounts for more than 98% of the viruses circulating in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

The number of Delta cases in the U.S. has surged as vaccination rates stagnate and vaccines become resistant in some areas. Just 3% of circulating viruses in the U.S. ended on May 22 with the Delta variant. 66 percent of those tested at the time had the alpha variant, identified first in the UK.

Covid in Springfield, Mo., witnessed an unprecedented surge in new patients, unlike anything that had ever happened before. On social media, hospital officials apologized for borrowing ventilators from other hospitals. Since the pandemic started, Mercy Springfield has cared for more Covid patients than ever before. In Greene County, where only 35 percent of residents have received full vaccinations, the highly contagious variant Delta has spread rapidly.

According to New York Times data, Missouri has seen an increase of 44 percent over the past two weeks, which is still nowhere near the peak reached in November when its average topped 5,000. Two weeks ago, hospitalizations were up 25 percent.

CDC reports that the CDC Delta variant is responsible for this outbreak in southwest Missouri, around Springfield and Joplin. A CDC epidemiologist arrived in Springfield this week as part of the state’s “surge response team.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious Delta variant is now the most prevalent coronavirus in the United States. More than half of all infections are now attributable to Delta, exceeding expectations that it would pass. The Delta virus is about 60 percent more transmissible than Alpha, which was introduced in Britain and became dominant in the US this spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a mere 28.7% of influenza cases are caused by beta. Even as Delta’s presence increases, the U.S. numbers of virus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are down significantly as compared to previous surges.

Delta represents a serious threat to current vaccinations, but studies so far suggest that a number of leading shots, such as those approved in the U.S., have proven effective against it. Although this vaccination will be targeted at Delta, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to begin clinical trials in August.

Nearly half of the U.S. population can be fully vaccinated, with vaccination rates flattening in recent years. His goal is to get more people vaccinated by setting up clinics at work and by offering paid time off for employees.

