The US covid-19 hospitalizations have hit a record high for the seventh day in a row. Across the country, more than 100,000 Covid 19 patients are in hospitals, and several patients are in critical condition. According to the latest reports, the total number of cases reported in the US has crossed 16 million, and the last four days have added more than 1 million cases.

This is a scary situation considering that it took eight months to reach a total of 8 million cases.

Coronavirus Related Hospitalizations Hit Record High For 7th Straight Day

The CDC committee is working hard towards distributing the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine to all the hospitals across the country. The death toll has crossed 3000 on a daily basis for the last several days, and the total number of cases per day has crossed more than 200,000.

Since the beginning of this month, more than 100,000 new patients have been hospitalized due to covid-19. Doctors believe that the emergency use authorization given by the FDA is a significant milestone, and this signals the beginning of the end of the covid-19 pandemic. Even though there is a supply shortage at this stage, things will get better when more than one vaccine is available in the market.

Pfizer has got only emergency use authorization, and full approval will be given by the FDA after further clinical trials are conducted in the future. As of now, the vaccine is more than 95% effective on patients above the age of 16. The distribution process of the vaccine has begun, and more than 600 locations across the country will be receiving the first doses of the vaccine by next week.

Experts say that it may take several months before most of the people will get vaccinated. As per the guidelines of CDC, health care workers and long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine. After that, priority may be given to firefighters and other emergency workers who deal with a large number of people on a daily basis.

According to experts, more than 20 million Americans can get vaccinated by the end of this month, and the number can go up to 50 million by the end of January. This is expected to cut that chain of transmission by a huge margin.

As of now, the situation is looking scary as the virus is spreading at a rapid pace, and the number of new coronavirus infections is expected to rise in the next few weeks due to the holiday season. Given the situation, it is important for people to take all precautions and use masks and practice social distancing wherever possible to stay away from the infection.

Several communities are already impacted by the rising number of cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings and travel in recent weeks. The officials had predicted that traveling during Thanksgiving would lead to a surge in the number of infections.

The CDC has warned that the next three months will be really tough even though a vaccine is available in the market. As priority will be given to front line workers and medical staff during the first phase of mass vaccinations, the common public will not get the vaccine for the next few weeks. Experts say that the current surge in the number of coronavirus cases is due to the Thanksgiving event, and this should be a lesson for the people to avoid mass gatherings during the festival season in the coming weeks.

The federal aviation administration has urged airports across the nation to be ready for flights to carry the covid-19 vaccines to every corner of the country. The agency said that it would give priority clearance to flights carrying the vaccine. The states will receive shipments of vaccines once every week. As supply increases, states will be getting more doses in the upcoming weeks.