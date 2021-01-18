According to the study conducted by the University of Southern California and Princeton University, the life expectancy of Americans is expected to reduce by over a year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Interestingly, the study showed that life expectancy for Black and Lation populations is expected to go down by nearly 30% when compared to the white populations.

Coronavirus Updates: Covid 19 Reduces US Life Expectancy

Most people are under stress due to the covid 19 situation. While some are more worried about their health problems, others are facing a lot of financial difficulties due to the slow economic growth in recent months.

Given this situation, it is natural for people to suffer from health problems either directly or indirectly due to the covid 19 situation.

Apart from that, people who got infected are suffering from various symptoms even after recovering and it has affected millions of people in this manner.

Considering all these factors, there is no surprise in the data that shows that life expectancy has reduced by a year for most people.

As of now, the US is the most affected country in the world due to the covid 19 pandemic. Even though the pandemic originated in China, it has spread in a big way in the US and European countries.

While those countries that reported a huge number of infections in the early stage of pandemic managed to recover in the second half of 2020, things took a different turn in the US.

More cases were recorded in the last two months in the US and the country has seen a huge surge in new cases in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, a research team in Southern Illinois University has discovered a new variant of the covid virus that is specific to the US. apart from that, it is also dominant in the US and the mutations are in line with the ones discovered in the UK and South Africa.

The researchers said that the virus was definitely home-grown and it was widespread according to initial studies.

The university said that the impact of the vaccines on this new variant is not yet known and it could be more transmissible than the other variants.

Apart from that, the Ohio State University researchers have discovered a new variant of SARS-Cov-2 that causes Covid 19. The mutation in this variant is similar to the strain that was found in the UK.

The CDC has said that the spread of covid 19 was more among college students than pre-school and other children across the country. It was evident that cases did not increase among children less than the age of ten in the summer and fall season.

On the other hand, when it came to young adults in the age group of 18 to 24, there was a significant increase in August and September months. The CDC has said that young adults contribute more to community transmission when compared to young children.

There could be many reasons for this disparity as young adults socialize a lot and move around a lot of places when compared to school children.

Young children on the other hand, usually get restricted with regards to moving outside and they are confined to homes and school campus in most cases.

In recent months, it was seen that college students organized a lot of parties in spite of the warnings given by health agencies to avoid such events. This was one of the primary contributors for community transmission in the early stages of the pandemic.

For this reason, the health agencies must give priority to college students and teachers in the mass vaccination program. In this manner, schools and colleges could be opened in a safe manner in the next few months.