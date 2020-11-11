Late Monday the United States Food and Drug Administration approved a medication to prevent infectious individuals at high risk from being very ill. Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibodies which imitate the immune system’s response to the COVID-19 virus, has been approved by the FDA for emergencies. Dr Daniel Griffin, director of ProHEALTH Infectious Disease, an international health group, said “The data is very strong.”

The treatment looks like a pair of Regeneron’s antibodies, where President Donald Trump said he was “healed.” Regeneron also demanded REGN-COV2 from the FDA for its medication. Hence, during such hard times, the most important thing is that only the lives of the people must be saved. There have been various attempts which are being registered by the world at large to develop vaccines. In addition, there have been many countries that have already developed the vaccine, and therefore, the same vaccine is under progress and trials.

With these being conducted, the chances for the development of the vaccine also increase. Hence, this becomes apparent that the efforts which are being made by the world at large are now passing with flying colors. A similar attempt was made by the labs of the United States of America, BioNTech. This lab was responsible for the development of another type of vaccine. This vaccine was named Pfizer. This vaccine was vouched by the people of that country to have been the best medicine that has been developed for the purpose of curing COVID-19 so far.

The trials of this vaccine have also been conducted, and this has been only the single vaccine that has been developed till now to have successfully passed the phases. The recent studies that were conducted to measure the efficiency of the vaccine also revealed that this vaccine was able to decode the strain of the novel coronavirus with the utmost accuracy. Therefore, in such situations, what was essential to maintain the spirits of democracy high.

The effectiveness of this vaccine has also been studied by the people in the best possible manner. This was revealed in the scoresheet that this vaccine has been able to provide a recovery rate of at least 90 percent so far. This a very happy news indeed and hence, shows a ray of hope to promise a better tomorrow. Therefore, the trials are still be continued to overcome any defects, even if reported any.

A U.S. TODAY review of Johns Hopkin’s statistics before the end of Monday indicates that 32 states have reported new incidents over a span of seven days, while four nations report deaths within a week. Superbly, new diseases have risen in all 50 states. Over the past month, the number of cases tripled, at least, in 16 countries, from 9 October to 9 November.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts have approved increased care for the elimination of overall fatalities – even if the rolling average of seven days is already close to 1000 for everyday deaths. In May, that’s nearly 1500 a day. But on Monday, almost 60,000 new hospitals have been registered, and a steady climb has been seen since 20 September.

Now is the time to say right away to America what to expect of COVID 19, and over a dozen medical and public health experts have told America Daily that COVID-19 is definitely not 100 % successful and that a considerable proportion of people would have to feel crude for one or two days, and two shots are expected, not just one.

Health and Human Services Department reports that a comprehensive public health awareness camp focusing on vaccine protection and effectiveness is being carried out through Operation Warp Pace and other organizations by various government departments.

An American health record research shows that one patient in 17 COVID-19 will first be diagnosed with a mental health condition. Anxiety, depression, or insomnia are about twice as common as the risk from most other disorders, according to researchers at the University of Oxford.

The authors of the study said in The Lancet Psychiatry that “COVID-19 survivors are more at risk of psychiatric (complication of a disease) sequelae and that psychiatric diagnosis may be the separate risk factor for COVID-19.”Our results are tentative but have ramifications for health programs and for possible cohort studies.”

The study also showed that the likelihood that COVID-19 was diagnosed 65% higher in psychiatric patients – likely dependent on their wellbeing or prescription prescriptions for treating conditions, the researchers said.