Court Order Allows Biden Governments Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect

The vaccine mandate issued by the Biden government stating that it would be mandatory that corporations ensure that their employees are vaccinated was criticized a lot when it was introduced. There were lots of speculations from health experts across the country and there were mixed responses, some were in favor of it, some were strictly against it. Several companies and their employees were unhappy that they were being leveraged to get vaccinated in order to save their jobs.

The Republican supporters have been against this policy from day 1 and have been appealing against it throughout. A decision made by a federal judge in a court had paused the mandate nationwide.

On Friday, a federal appeals court panel decided 2-1 in favor of allowing President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect, this overruling the previous ruling that paused the mandate. This decision is likely to affect several large private employers and around 84 million U.S workers. Initially, the mandate from the U.S Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) was to take effect from 4th January, but the ruling does not clarify when it would come into effect.

The White House has been determined to ensure that the mandate comes into effect as the administration feels that this would be a huge step in the country’s fight against the Coronavirus. The U.S has so far been struggling to deal with the Delta variant and although the number of infections and casualties are declining, several health experts feel that the advent of the Omicron variant might turn the tide again and that the scenario would be worse than what was seen during the rise of the Delta variant.

The Republican state attorney generals and conservative groups on the other hand said that they would appeal against Friday’s decision to the Supreme Court. They are against the fact that giving the go-ahead to issuing mandates would mean forcing the U.S workers to get vaccinated, as if they don’t comply with it, they would lose their jobs. 27 Republican-led states, several conservative groups, and multiple business associations had decided to push back against the mandate as soon as OSHA published the rules regarding the same. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule as the coronavirus is a general health risk, not a risk just for the workplace.

Judge Joan Larsen, an appointee of former U.S President Donald Trump said Congress did not authorize OSHA to make such a rule regarding vaccine mandates and it did not qualify as necessary emergency procedures thereby it can’t come into effect and that there is no grave danger from those who are not vaccinated in the workplace, thereby OSHA has no merit in this case. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also is against the ruling and has said that she would ask the Supreme Court to block this order. She feels that the vaccine mandates are not fair to anybody as they would force people to defend their jobs at the cost of their freedom of choice.

The vaccine mandate requires that all companies which have more than 100 employees would need to ensure that the employees are fully vaccinated before they enter the workplace, and if they are not vaccinated, they would need to wear face masks and be subject to weekly Covid-19 tests. The OSHA feels that this move would help save 6,500 lives and prevent up to a quarter-million hospitalizations over a time frame of 6 months, but this has become a major political issue between the supporters of the two parties and thus people are struggling to realize what is beneficial for them.