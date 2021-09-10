Vaccination, we all know, was going to play an important role. The Covid-19 pandemic brought a lot of stress on the medical department of the United States of America. As it continues in full swing, the need to get vaccinated has risen, again!

Schools have started opening to conduct their sessions. This means that children are back in their classroom. Education cannot be, and must not be, delayed or avoided. The fact stands tall and strong. Reportedly, the offline sessions are now leading to the rise in the number of cases among children.

Covid-19 Cases Are Alarming Among Children

This is one of the many factors derived from what experts have said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, said that the reopening of schools demanded every eligible adult to get vaccinated. Now that the number of cases among children is on the rise, it makes sense to encourage every eligible adult to get vaccinated.

Unless children are not surrounded by adults who are fully vaccinated, the number cannot be controlled.

The total number of cases stood at 939,470 for the period between August 26, 2021, and September 02, 2021. Out of that total number, cases among children comprised 251,781. The number is concerning as it is nearly 26.8%, which was around 22% in the previous two weeks each.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that there was an urgent need to collect data as to how severe the long-term effects of Covid-19 on children could be. Even though the children are less likely to suffer from serious illness, the data would help to understand other possible side effects. These may include heart and lung issues, to name a few.

MIS-C is an example of why data needs to be collected. MIS-C does not appear immediately. It begins to show symptoms one week after a kid has caught Covid-19. For the period starting from August 22, 2021, 41 children have suffered death consequences from MIS-C.

Why Is It Happening?

The officials recommend the presence of 1 school nurse for every 750 students. However, this has not been the case. Experts believe that schools never had enough nurses. The fact only got highlighted during the pandemic.

When a child falls ill, a school nurse must take care of that child. But according to a study published in the Journal of School Nursing in 2018, not every school has a nurse and if they do then those are for full time.

The figures have been reported as follows:

Only 39% of schools have nurses who work full-time;

A portion of 35% of schools have nurses who work part-time;

While 25% of schools don’t have nurses at all.

This is believed to be one of the reasons why cases among children are on the rise, especially when schools have re-started their sessions.

The imbalance is more apparent in schools that are located in rural areas. Nearly 23.5% of schools in the rural areas don’t have a nurse while 10.3% of schools in the urban area don’t have a nurse.

Laura Searcy, the former President of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, believes that the percentage is higher among the rural schools due to inadequate and inconsistent funding.

Daily Case Average At Its Worse

Here’s something as an extra dose.

The daily average number of Covid-19 cases is not in a good shape. The number is 3 times higher than what it was for a similar period last year. All of this is because of the Delta Variant.

Johns Hopkins University reported that the seven-day average was 137,270.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the situation could be changed only if the eligible unvaccinated population of 75 million is administered with both doses.

The number of cases rose from June 22, 2021. Since then, the hospitals have witnessed their premises being overcrowded as more than 99,800 patients are admitted to the hospitals as of September 07, 2021 (Monday).

Despite 53% of the population being fully inoculated, the other portion is putting millions of ineligible citizens at high risk.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a total of 40 million cases have been registered till now, 4 million out of those were reported in the last 4 weeks.

Situation In West Virginia

The Federal Government has been accused that it is holding the state back from proceeding with the boost shot.

Governor Jim Justice expressed the readiness of his team to start administering the booster shot. However, a go-ahead is awaited. The Biden Administration is currently waiting to receive approval from the Food & Drug Administration and The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Once approved, Governor Jim Justice has quoted that approximately 5.2 million residents would receive the booster shot. This includes residents who are 60 years or older. Most of them were vaccinated 6 months ago and they are now eligible to receive the booster shot.