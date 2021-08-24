As the Delta variant causes a rise in infection and cases of Covid-19, more and more people have begun ordering and using the monoclonal antibody treatment to combat the virus. Recently, there has been an uptick in the use of monoclonal antibody treatments in order to prevent drastic illness from setting in.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a climb in the number of orders for antibody treatment in recent weeks. The Department of Health and Human Services has noted an increase in monoclonal antibody orders by 1,200 % as people attempt to stave off infection from the Coronavirus.

The Surge In Covid-19 Cases Prompts Rise In Monoclonal Antibody Treatments

The Human and Health Services Department stated that they are currently sending out around 120,000 courses of doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment every week. According to Dr. Jen Ashton, the monoclonal antibody treatment was employed initially as a treatment for hospitalized patients and those who risked severe illness.

Dr. Ashton says that recently the Food and Drug Administration has allowed the antibody treatment to be used by outpatients as well who have not yet been hospitalized but test positive for the Coronavirus. She states that this antibody treatment is now available in the form of four injections. Initially, it was only used by the method of Intravenous therapy.

According to Dr. Ashton, the best time to take this antibody treatment is within 10 days of testing positive for the Coronavirus or at the emergence of the Coronavirus symptoms. Dr. Aston affirmed that as per recent studies, the monoclonal antibody treatment has been found to be 70% effective in decreasing the need for hospitalizations and preventing deaths.

One of the many pros of this particular treatment process is the lack of safety signals or adverse effects caused due to the treatment. Ashton declared that the antibody treatment is completely free for patients in the United States. The chief cost is borne by the government which pays the drug company 2,100 dollars per dose.

Dr. Ashton does caution people that the monoclonal antibody treatment cannot be used as a replacement or alternative to the Covid-19 vaccines. The idea behind this antibody treatment plan is to alleviate some of the pressure on hospitals by catching the illness early and remedying it before the need for Covid-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

Of the total number of orders for this treatment, more than three quarters are sent to regions with lower vaccination rates. The areas that have been hit the hardest by the Delta variant and sporting the most number of Covid-19 cases use the majority of these treatment orders. This is due to the fact that these areas are under the most strain especially with regards to the intensive care units.

Nationwide orders trickled in between July 1st and August 17th spanning 438,100 doses. At the same time, the areas of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina which are classified by the Department of Health and Human Services as Region 4 have ordered almost 45 % of the total order. This region accounts for around 198,000 patient courses of the total national order.

The states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas classified as Region 6 by the Health and Human Services ordered 33% of the total order accounting for around 144,000 patients course of the National order. An official working with the United States Department of Health and Human Services said that several new infusion sites have opened up recently. Those sites that were inactive have reopened and are once again administering the treatment to patients.

Monoclonal antibody treatments involve the use of synthesized versions of the body’s natural defense systems that fight against infections. The treatment once administered to the patient is designed in such a way that it sends reinforcements to the patient’s immune system. The treatment is an effective defense against the Coronavirus if one shows symptoms of the illness.

If the monoclonal antibody treatment is administered within 10 days of testing positive for the Coronavirus, the chance of severe illness can be stemmed. The treatment is also effective for patients who are vulnerable to the disease such as those who have high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, or the elderly.