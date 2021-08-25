COVID-19 Death Tolls May Climb Higher, Warns Dr. Ashish Jha

Brown University’s School of Public Health’s dean, Dr. Ashish Jha, continues to warn about the severe adverse effects of the pandemic as the toll rises further to a thousand deaths a day.

Jha, talking to The News with Shepard Smith said that he thinks the death toll will rise even higher in the upcoming week, but he hopes that in states like Florida and Louisiana where the numbers are high, the cases will decrease.

The ultra-contagious delta variant continues to overwhelm hospitals with patients every day, and the cases have risen to an extent that the country hasn’t seen since February. The data from Johns Hopkins University calculates nearly 147,000 cases every day in the country.

Jha, talking to the show’s host Shepard Smith said that he hopes that full approval given by the Food and Drug Administration to the Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccines against the coronavirus might convince people to get vaccinated.

Jha said that he believes this step will make a difference and for those individuals who were waiting for full approval, this might help. Jha added that about two-thirds of unvaccinated people admit to getting shots if there were mandates, so he hopes people would start getting vaccinated soon.

The FDA gave its full approval on Monday, to COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer and BioNTech. These vaccines are the first in the country to win full approval. This led to several universities, schools, and business houses’ great confidence to issue vaccine mandates.

Until now, the vaccines were authorized for emergency use since December. More than 204 million Pfizer vaccine doses have been given to people since then, according to the survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There has been continuous pressure from federal health officials from scientists and various groups to grant full approval to the vaccines. For winning approval for patients aged 16 years and above, the vaccines companies have given Biologics License Application.

The vaccines haven’t yet been granted complete approval for the age group of 12 to 15 years of people. The top regulator of the FDA, Dr. Peter Marks, on Monday said that the company will work continuously to get its vaccines approved for kids under the age of 12 years.

In a briefing, Marks said that the vaccines are under multiple trials and the data is yet to be submitted to the company. He said that the company wants to get it right. He also addressed vaccines’ misinformation, including allegations of vaccines containing microchips and causing infertility among people.

He said that they’ve heard false claims about people dying from the vaccines, but they are untrue. Reviewing the safety of vaccines takes several months or maybe more to determine whether they can be used for the general public. But as the pandemic caused deaths to more than 628,000 people, the vaccines were granted emergency authorization by the FDA.

A public health emergency was declared on 31st January 2020, by former Health Secretary Alex Azar. It has been renewed a number of times, most recently in late July. Under the EUA, the shots were given emergency use authorization just in two months.

Since they’ve won full approval, Pfizer and BioNTech will now be allowed to supply the vaccines directly to US consumers in the market. This also ensures the vaccines are in the market even after the nation is no longer under emergency.

After the announcement of the FDA came through, the Pentagon has announced vaccination mandates for military members. The school system of New York City, the biggest in the nation, has mandated at least one dose of vaccines for all the custodians, visitors, teachers, and staff members by late September. This rule will impact around 148,000 employees of the city.

