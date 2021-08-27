The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus said in a news conference on Wednesday 25 August 2021 that the number of cases of Covid-19 and covid related deaths is stable around the world after increasing for two months. The Director-General added that it is stable at a very high level with 4.5 million cases and 68000 deaths.

The actual figures, however, are varying from region to region. The whole of the Americas had an 8% increase in cases last week while the west Pacific had an increase of 20%. Europe reported an 11% increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 and the Americas had a 10% increase in deaths as per the WHO.

Covid-19 Deaths And Cases Appear Stable

Covid-19 infections in the United States continue to be high. More than 1 million cases of covid-19 infections were reported during the last week and it is the highest in any country. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that 51.7% of Americans have been vaccinated so far.

WHO is advising against the use of the booster dose vaccine while the United States has not only approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine but is also planning to begin administering the third booster dose from the fall season of 2021.

WHO Director-General Tedros added in the press statement that as long as the virus is circulating anywhere, it is a threat everywhere.

After Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson have come out with a booster dose of its covid-19 vaccine. Johnson and Johnson have claimed that the interim results of trials of its booster dose have shown a nine-time increase of antibodies as compared to its single-dose vaccine. Johnson and Johnson have taken trials of their booster dose on people between the age of 18 to 55 years and used a milder booster dose on patients over the age of 65 years in their study to come to this conclusion.

The United States administration is awaiting clearance from its Food and drug administration (FDA) for using booster doses of both Moderna and Pfizer from the fall season this year. US health officials feel that those who have already taken the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine may require an additional booster dose of Johnson and Johnson.

United States President Joe Biden said in a press release on Monday 23 August 2021 that he is calling on private companies to step up the vaccine requirements that will reach millions of people. The President added that for those leaders who had been waiting for vaccine approval to require vaccination now is the time to do it. President Biden expressed satisfaction that a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the United States in just 3 days. He pointed out that cases may already be declining at a few places, the nationwide count of cases is still high, particularly in areas where the rate of vaccination is lower.

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday 25 August 2021 that it is a necessity to trace the origins of a devastating pandemic in a scientific manner. The WHO team added that the search for the origins of the Covid-19 virus is at a crucial stage and that there is a willingness to move forward from both the WHO international as well as the Chinese team. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that the report of an Intelligence investigation into the origin of the Sars-COV-2 virus had turned up inconclusive. The WHO has also said that the pandemic is far from over and new variants are still likely to emerge.