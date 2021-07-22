Experts say an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant has recently spread among Americans who have not been vaccinated, and it may be time to hit the “reset button” for the pandemic response, and many Americans should don their masks again.

Despite the fact that national health officials are on the same page, Dr. Leana Wen says the situation in the pandemic is very different from a month ago. The best way to implement indoor mask mandates is to follow LA county’s example, which says that when there are places where unvaccinated and vaccinated people mix, then they should be enforced.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department took action over the weekend to reinstate its mask mandate, regardless of whether or not residents have been immunized. CNN medical analyst Wen says masks shouldn’t be worn indoors in public unless there is a high level of community vaccination or if everyone is fully vaccinated and provide proof that that is available.

To boost vaccination rates, mask mandates and methods of proving vaccination status should be adopted simultaneously, according to Wen. His academic credentials include a residency in emergency medicine, as well as a visiting professorship in health policy and management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University.

Yet, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that about 22 million people, or nearly 73 million people, live in a county with a “high” Covid-19 transmission rate. CDC data shows that only 48.7% of the US population is fully vaccinated against the EVD virus — far below the 70 to 85% that experts believe is required to reduce or stop the virus’ spread.

Because of low vaccination rates, the number of cases is surging in 47 states, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There has been an increase of more than 10% in new cases during the last seven days. Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that Covid-19 will remain a public health emergency for another 90 days, given that some states are seeing particularly worrying effects from the virus. As a result of the increasing number of cases, Mississippi’s healthcare system may be subject to further pressure, state officials warn.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a state health officer, said Tuesday that Delta’s impact on the state will be very strong during the next few weeks. The next few months will witness people needlessly dying without good reason.

Covid-19 cases in children have nearly doubled since the month of June

Unvaccinated adults who are not immune to the virus are at risk, but children who are not immune are also suffering. The professor of Tropical Medicine, Dr. Peter Hotez told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the virus does not appear to be targeting children in particular.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday that more than 23,000 kids have caught Covid-19 this month, nearly double what was reported at the end of June. A full 16 percent of reported weekly cases involve children. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky denied claims that children are not at risk of serious illness from Covid-19, even though they have a lower risk than older adults.

At the moment, vaccinations are available only to children 12 and older, but studies are ongoing to protect children even younger. Doctor Anthony Fauci said data regarding the Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12 may be available by the early part of next year. As soon as the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, Fauci believes schools will consider including the vaccine as a requirement.

When the pandemic is completely eradicated and there is no sign of it in school, then vaccinations against Covid-19 will not be necessary. Fauci, however, said that “the need may arise” if coronavirus persists this year and next year.

