The U.S Representative Jake LaTurner tweeted on Thursday morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He was the Newly elected Representative who stated that he was tested according to the travel guidelines in Washington D.C., while Congress’ Electoral College certification process, and not experiencing any symptoms.

COVID-19: Hits The States With Highest Number Of Cases; Newly Spreads To Congressmen

LaTurner’s update came following the tweet of Rep. Kevin Brady, who was tested positive for COVID-19 in less than one month after he received the initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Meanwhile, recent updates show that the U.S reported a record number of cases in COVID-19 on Wednesday along with an alluring rise of vaccinations in the past few days.

From the initial outbreaks of the pandemic, it has been recorded more than 21 contractions and 360,000 deaths in the country.

The health officials across the country are in a panic as the daily number of cases broke all the old records by the recent surge. They feared that it would result in a continuous rise in cases in the coming days too.

On Wednesday, a new record was set with the highest rise of coronavirus cases.

Reports from various states come with similar updates. In North Carolina, an urgent appeal and directive were issued by the Secretary of the state department of Health and Human Services. The Carolinians are also restricted to congregate with anyone other than their immediate households.

Hospitals in California are also swamped by COVID-19 patients which resulted in the authorities to order for extending dates of minor surgeries. To add to the panic, the hospitals are currently facing trauma with less availability of spaces for patients.

Health officials in New York City also issued a recent and heightened warning to people of age 75 and above parallel to the current pace in spread and hospitalizations of COVID-19.

Despite the current menacing situation and probabilities of risk in the pandemic, the U.S. could elevate the total number of distributing the vaccine against the coronavirus. Initially, the process was slower than expected but the health officials of the government said that the nation could bring the total number of dispensed shots to a figure around 4.8 million.

Dr. Fauci also made his prediction on Tuesday that soon, the U.S. could achieve 1 million shots of vaccinations per day, even the cases are breaking records day-by-day.

The Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar said that the government will soon put the initiative to allowing more drugstores to start the distribution of shots to elevate the pace of the vaccination process. After the slow rollout of the vaccination process, many politicians are turning up the pressure as well.