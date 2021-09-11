In just the way physicians anticipated, more children are being severely affected by Covid-19 as the Delta version tramples throughout the nation. And the academic year has just barely begun. Among the most depressing figures released recently are:

According to statistics from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, a record-breaking 2,396 children have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

Covid-19 Hospitalizations Hit High As Schools Resume Their Sessions.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention in the United States, an average of 369 pediatric Covid-19 patients was hospitalized to hospitals per day during the week ending September 6, on average.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 55,000 kids have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 before August 2020. Many of the youngsters had no known prior illnesses at the time of their admission.

While Covid-19-related fatalities in children are still uncommon, the frequency of such deaths is on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 520 children had died as of Wednesday.

The protection of children from the Delta variation is essential, according to doctors. This is important not only for the sake of their health but also to maintain in-person learning and to avoid more aggressive versions from putting the whole nation behind.

Since the beginning of the previous school year, a more infectious variety Alpha has been supplanted as the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States by a much more contagious variant Delta.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “child cases have risen dramatically in recent weeks, with over 750,000 new cases reported from August 5 to September 2.” Approximately 252,000 new cases were reported in the last week, marking the highest number of kid cases reported in a single week since the epidemic started.” According to the AAP, children now account for more than 26 percent of all new Covid-19 cases. And, according to Dr. Jon McCullers, pediatrician-in-chief at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, an increase in pediatric cases has resulted in an increase in the number of children admitted to the hospital with Covid-19.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from almost 100 US counties, over half (46.4 percent) of children hospitalized with Covid-19 between March 2020 to June 2021 had no known underlying disease. Furthermore, the Delta variation is dispelling the notion that healthy children cannot be affected severely by disease.

“However, the difference today with this Delta version is that we’re seeing children who may or may not have comorbid problems wind up in the hospital as a result of the virus.” Children who begin with moderate or no symptoms with Covid-19 may wind up in the hospital weeks or months later with a disease known as MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which is a rare but serious illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes MIS-C as “an uncommon but severe disease linked with COVID-19 in which various bodily regions become damaged, such as the heart, lung, kidney, brain, epidermis, eyes, or digestive organs.”