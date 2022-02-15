COVID-19 has been taunting people around the world all these years. But the impact of COVID-19 in 2022 is contrasting. The effect of vaccines, advancements in treatments, and less potent viruses has brought up a better approach towards 2022. The chances of survival from this monstrous virus are found enhancing throughout.

Covid-19 Infection And Death Rates Getting Dissociated

Bloomerangs analysis:

Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker conducted a new investigation on different country’s connections between COVID-19 infection and death rates. The survey found that in the US compared to the previous winter, the positive cases were four times higher for each death caused in the current year.

In the European Union, the ratio of people surviving has increased 11 times and the EU is the nation reporting the highest vaccination. The patients infected with COVID even in countries with lower vaccination rates have been spotted to recover from it. This analysis of Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker concludes that concerning different countries, associations between infection and death are getting dissociated.

Omicron and death rate:

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron is found to have a reduced impact compared to other variants. The mortality rate of Omicron is 91% lower compared to other variants. People vaccinated with two doses are found to develop 25% protection from Omicron infection. People with two doses along with a booster dose can cover 50% protection from hospitalization and death.

Role of vaccine:

The covid vaccine has played a key role in improving the survival rates of infected people. Survival rates are found to be higher from the mid of 2021 for countries with higher vaccination rates. About 129 doses have been injected into every 100 people all around the world. The vaccine is also found to be effective against most wild Delta variants. Many government organizations are still motivating people to get their dose of vaccine to stay safe.

Vaccine statistics:

Vaccination being a lifesaver these days has a huge impact on protecting us from severe illness and death. Worldwide about 54.5% of the population has been completely vaccinated, 62.2% have been vaccinated with a single jab and 15.3% have got their booster dose.

Insights of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, says that more waves and mutant strains can be expected to bloom as most of the population of the World remains unvaccinated. For example, Africa has only covered 15% of vaccination from its total population.

WHO speaks:

The World Health Organisation states that the Omicron variant that started to infect people in December was found to spread faster and cause serious infection. During the spike of Omicron, hospitals were loaded with cases and about 500,000 people have died due to the variant infection.

Role of WHO in vaccination:

WHO plays a key role in spreading awareness among the people on the need and importance of vaccines at this peak time. WHO ensures proper research, development, manufacture, and distribution of COVID vaccines throughout the World. WHO also releases the vaccine and infection details regularly to alert people.

Vaccine effect on Omicron:

The honest point to be noted is Vaccine has not been efficient in preventing the spread of Omicron but it played a key role in the most needed event. Vaccines have decreased the effect of infection on vaccinated people. Vaccinated people were less prone to hospitalization compared to unvaccinated people. Unicef says that the Covid vaccine has reduced the death rate among Omicron-infected patients.

The disconnection between infection and death rate during the Omicron variant peak has helped us to move out of the crisis phase of the pandemic. The analysis and study hence add value to the act of getting COVID vaccination. At this critical time, the vaccine is expected to be a lifesaver and still is. The decreased death rate and hospitalization rate prove the efficiency of the vaccine.