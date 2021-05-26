In the United States, less than 30,000 new coronavirus cases are registered every day, with casualties at their lowest since last June.

According to The New York Times, infection and mortality rates are falling rapidly as almost half of all Americans have had at least one vaccine injection.

Covid-19 Infections Decrease In The U.S., Which Was Not The Same Last Summer

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said on Face the Nation on Sunday that he believes they will be at one infection per 100,000 people a day by June, which is a very low number. According to the Times, the current figure is eight cases per 100,000 people, down from 22 at the highest in mid-April.

And, according to Dr. Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, the number of admitted patients has dropped to its lowest level in 11 months.

According to a Times log, the United States is registering approximately 25,700 new coronavirus cases every day, a 39 percent drop from two weeks earlier. Over the same time frame, the number of deaths have decreased by 14%, to an average of 578 per day.

The million-dollar concern now is whether the vaccines will crush the virus or whether it can simmer in areas with poor immunization rates and resurface as cooler weather returns, according to David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which has been modeling the epidemic for more than a year.

If it tends to have epidemic pools and areas with poor vaccine rates, it will hold on until the fall and then begin to pick up speed again. It’ll find clusters of unvaccinated people and trigger these intermittent outbreaks, according to Rubin.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, on the other hand, is confident in the country’s capacity to control the virus.

Fauci told the Post that he believes it is manageable. It would end up somewhere in the middle between regulation and removal, specifically, on a very low degree that may not endanger public health or threaten the community.

However, despite the fact that 39 percent of Americans are completely vaccinated, numbers differ greatly, with New England leading the way and most of the South behind, according to the Times.

According to reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of people in five of the six New England colonies are at least partially vaccinated. Meanwhile, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee all have vaccine rates below 40%. According to the Times, Mississippi ranks last on the chart with 33%.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidelines stating that vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks in both indoor and outdoor settings, states have followed suit.

However, cases remain comparatively large in a few states, including Wyoming, which has posted a 21% rise in new regular cases over the previous two weeks.

Concurrently, screening rates have been falling around the nation, raising concerns that cases in areas with high positivity rates, such as Miami, could be undercounted. The longer it takes to vaccinate individuals, the more time the virus has to multiply, evolve, and potentially modify enough to evade vaccinations.

While health professionals interviewed by The New York Times were positive, they warned that the virus would not be eliminated in the United States and would only become a controlled threat, similar to influenza.

Dr. LaVeist, who is the dean of Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, told the New York Times that his main fear is that there will be a version that will outsmart the vaccine. Then there’ll be a new problem. Everybody will have to be vaccinated again.