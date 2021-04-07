As per the experts, Covid-19 vaccination activity is going well although they mentioned not enough individuals are vaccinated and this could play a big role in the start of another wave. Only about 18.5% of people have been fully vaccinated and the country has seen a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases, CDC data views.

Covid-19 Surge May Look Different, Especially For The Youth, Here’s How

An infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist, Dr. Celine Gounder, in an interview, said “More rough weeks are expected as there’s this delay pattern compared to Europe-as in what we’ve learned is there’s this trend about three or four weeks behind Europe, in terms of pandemic patterns. The US does come under an alarming list of Covid-19 cases, after seeing a great ride in cases in Europe, and it is required to double down as many people haven’t been vaccinated yet.

The experts say the new variant could bring trouble for the youth as it is changing the pandemic’s playbook. “The B.1.1.7 variant as a whole new virus is acting unusually, compared to other variants, in terms of transmissibility, affecting young people hence we have to take this up on to our sleeve.” says, the Dean of the National School Of Tropical Medicine Baylor, Dr. Peter Hotez.

More Reported Youngsters Infected and Hospitalized-

The most unusual difference between the previous variants and this particular new variant is that the B.1.1.7 variant is affecting the younger population. Due to the older crowd getting prioritized, as the previous variants were affecting the older population, 54% of Americans and 65% of the older population has been fully vaccinated, as per the CDC data report, while on the other hand, more than 75% of that same age group have gotten at least one Covid-19 dosage.

The above CDC reports project that the youth is greatly vulnerable, as the B.1.1.7 variant circulators, keeping the older population protected. This variant is known to be more contagious and could cause severe disease, experts say. Researchers mention it could even be more deadly.

People now, that are getting hospitalized, are individuals in their 30’s and 40’s, Wen had stated, and now even children are being infected and admitted in larger numbers, in Michigan. It is not just Michigan. Florida, Orange County witnessed a rise in cases among individuals in the age group 18-25. New Jersey witnessed a rise in young, B.1.1.7 variant infected individuals, hospitalized.

As the youth saw a high tide in Covid-19 cases, on the other side of the field the older population saw a single-digit percentage rise in cases, Health Commissioner, Judy Persichilli mentioned.

How To Curb Another Surge Of Infections-

Experts have stressed enough and are continuing to stress on the regulations that mention to always be wearing a mask when around people or in public, stay away from crowded places, social distancing, and usage of sanitizers and washing of hands now and then. With these measures and quick efficient vaccinations, the US can help curb the Covid-19 surge.

There’s a sure end to this pandemic as 4 million people and 3 million people per day are being vaccinated making the US closer and closer to a controlled situation.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you have to make sure you are aware of how vulnerable you are to this virus”, says Hotez and continued “this is not the time to get sick.” He also mentioned that this isn’t going to stay all along, giving people a ray of light on the situation, and asks Americans to hold on for four to six weeks more, and promises to bring the current situation under control.

The vaccines seem to be affecting fine against the B.1.1.7 Variant and that’s great news. Following guidelines and expansion of vaccine guidelines in the US will witness a good change keeping everybody in safe vaccinated hands.