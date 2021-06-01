A fight with Covid-19 left singer Irena Schulz with ear discomfort and hearing loss, putting her work singing for elderly and dementia patients in jeopardy if she couldn’t hear the music.

Covid 19 Has Not Only Been Bad For Health But Worst Financially For The Sufferers

Her profession is to go out and sing and amuse the residents of senior care institutions, and she needs to be able to hear the frequencies, which she lost during her Covid illness, she explained.

She had been suffering from extreme despair due to her inability to hear, and then she began to experience loud ringing sounds in her ears. She didn’t want to get out of bed in the morning because she was so depressed. In an interview with CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen, Schulz revealed these details.

Schulz’s severe Covid-19 infection last summer has left her with more than just lingering symptoms. Recuperation is not only physical but also economical.

Irena Schulz, a former Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s researcher in South Carolina, incurred approximately $10,000 in credit card debt as a result of a Covid-19 infection.

It’s quite terrifying when she can’t go to the doctors because she can’t afford it, as Schulz said in an interview with CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen.

The medical expenditures she has incurred as a result of a hospital stay, appointments to specialists for hearing loss, and the purchase of new hearing aids have drained the Schulz family’s emergency money and stressed the family’s finances.

With the pandemic tidal wave slowly receding in the United States, the devastation left behind is gradually being revealed, as is the financial toll on families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States believe that almost 115 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19, and the entire picture of medical costs and debt faced by Covid-19 survivors are still being analyzed.

Virus survivors, like Irena Schulz, think that now is the moment to make a change and assist the enormous number of Americans who are struggling financially due to medical debt.

People need a healthcare system that works for the US, and they shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can afford to go to the doctor or if they can afford the operation, treatments, or medication. Schulz added that nobody should have to worry about this.

The danger of financial instability as a result of significant medical expenditures as a result of Covid-19 therapy adds a new and terrifying aspect for patients and families.

But it’s something Irena and many other Americans are dealing with right now.

The Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation evaluated the possible costs of Covid-19 therapy and cared for those who obtain their insurance through their employers in a 2020 research. Using pneumonia treatment data, the study discovered that those with private insurance who become critically ill might face out-of-pocket expenses of more than $1,300.

Schulz, a Covid long-hauler, was left with persistent tiredness and a reduced immune system as a result of the infection. Medical debt, on the other hand, is typically a chronic issue for Covid long-haulers like Schulz.

Despite her long-term complaints, she hasn’t seen a doctor in over a year.

Proving one’s illness is a key part of the struggle for many people suffering from chronic Covid.

She is unable to visit a doctor. She simply cannot afford it. Her monthly rates are wonderful, but the deductible is $3,000. Therefore she has to make that deductible and she does not know how she can afford that deductible. These were all shared by Schulz to CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen.