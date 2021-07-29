Long periods of lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic have mostly kept people confined to their homes. Conventional schedules have gone haywire. Workouts and fitness schedules have also taken a backseat and this has led to obesity. Regular fitness activities such as jogging, work out in gyms, and even aerobic sessions have virtually come to a standstill.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Find Your Way Back To The Gym

With the easing of restrictions and reopening of schools and businesses, fitness enthusiasts are wanting to resume their healthy lifestyles. The long lockdowns have got people out of shape and not at their fittest. Fitness enthusiast Will Smith has commented that he is in the worst shape of his life.

For people waiting to get back to physical workouts in gyms, there are guidelines to be followed.

The first guideline is for people wanting to get back to shape is to get themselves vaccinated. Many Gyms are likely to be asking for proof that their returning patrons and customers are vaccinated. Though businesses are opening, the delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus is causing cases of Covid infections to rise again in the United States.

In the light of this rise in infections, vaccination is all the more necessary. The guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on 27 July 2021 will mean that people returning to gyms will need to wear masks and also follow the protocols of social distancing.

The next guideline is whether people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection should go back to gyms and have a regular fitness cycle or not. This would depend on the severity of infection from person to person and the attending physicians would be the best people to advise how much fitness schedules are to be carried out.

Dr. Brandee Waite, Director of Sports Medicine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, says that it is good that people recovering from Covid and even those coming out of lockdowns without any symptoms should be exercising so that their cardiovascular systems are restored to get back their full health. But Director Waite advises recovering people to wait for at least two weeks and get back to fitness schedules only after consulting their doctors.

Another important guideline is to begin or resume slowly. Getting back to an exercising routine should not mean trying to get back to original levels in just one day. People who used to spend more than an hour in gyms are recommended to begin for maybe fifteen minutes at first and then increase slowly while observing how much their bodies are able to take exercise before extreme fatigue can also result in a shock in the body.

The next guideline is how much pain to take. There is no medal to win, no race to win so there is no need to over-exert oneself and cause a grievous injury. According to Bethany Baron Gibbs, a Pittsburg University Associate Professor in the Department of Health and Human Services has observed that most fitness enthusiasts simply want to improve their cardiorespiratory health, regulate blood sugar and blood pressure and also control their weight with a healthy lifestyle, simple workouts with daily discipline is enough.

Just walking 30 minutes a day is enough. Federal Physical activity guidelines recommend 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. Excess workouts and early burnout may not really be necessary.

There has been an observation that many people who never went to gyms have had a sudden desire to begin a fitness lifestyle after recuperating from Covid-19. Director Waite appreciates these late starters and it is good to scratch from scratch. She, however, advised them to start slowly and gradually increase.

Find your way back to the gym but don’t injure yourself overdoing it.

