The pre-Covid era, or what people like to call a golden era, ended nearly a year and a half ago. It’s been that long since everyone has been living with the deadly virus.

According to data by CNN, the Delta Variant is on the rise. Along with the cases, the rate of hospitalization and deaths has also increased. Even though the situation is getting worse, a ray of hope is visible. Justin Lessler, a Professor of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, estimates that the current bump will come to an end after 3-4 months.

COVID-19 Positions Of The United States Of America As Of September 01/2021

He based his statement on the belief that humans would develop an immune system and their bodies will fight back irrespective of the type in which the Covid-19 virus evolves. The immunity developed will make it easier for the residents of the United States of America to survive any other wave that arrives. He has estimated the time to gain full recovery to be several years.

From National to Regional Problem

Covid-19 was a national problem for the United States of America. Call it for better or worse, the virus is no more a national problem.

A few states now account for the majority of the cases, making it a regional problem. The current number, as per the data made available by Johns Hopkins University, stands at 39 million cases with 600,000 deaths across the USA. Nearly 40% of the cases have been reported from Texas, Florida, California, North Carolina, and Georgia. The rest of the cases are spread among other states.

The virus, however, may not be a serious threat anymore with a few states going in the right direction.

Dr. Amish A. Adalja, a Senior Scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, listed four states that were in the right direction. These states were Mississippi & Arkansas with cases down to 10%, California with cases down to 9%, and Texas with cases down to just 3%.

Vaccination Showing Its Effects

A disease can be treated only with a proper vaccination drive, and it is great news that the Covid-19 vaccine is working.

The Covid-19 virus can be dealt with only if a community builds immunity, or the majority of the members of a community build immunity. A body can either do that itself or in this case, vaccinations are a must. It’s only when the entire community is vaccinated will all its members build immunity against the virus.

Across the country, 370.2 million doses have been administered with an average of 899,462 daily doses. The figure of 899,462 includes 426,311 people who are getting their first dose.

Doctors are also prescribing some patients to get a booster shot. The booster shot, or the third shot, has been administered to 996,000 citizens till now.

As a country, the United States of America has fully vaccinated half of its states while 25 states have administered both doses to nearly half of their population. The need to take extreme steps may still have arrived because of the mandate related to mask-wearing that was changed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It had earlier asked the fully vaccinated citizens to remove masks during indoor activities.

The average figures right now stand at 1,329 deaths and 100,057 cases of hospitalization for the last seven days.

The CDC has now amended the statement and has asked everyone, no matter what their vaccination status is, to wear a mask all the time.

More Children Are Getting Infected

Children of every age group are not yet eligible to receive vaccination for Covid-19. This, coupled with the reopening of schools, has put them at higher risk.

The period between August 20, 2021, and August 26, 2021, witnessed the hospitalization of 330 children on average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that the rate of hospitalization has increased due to the high transmission of the Delta Variant.

While experts spread awareness about the threats of the Delta Variant, many schools and states are still debating if wearing a mask should be mandatory. In a shocking incident, governors of 8 states have imposed a ban on the mask-wearing policy of schools in Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Duval, Orange, Dallas, Houston, and Palm Beaches.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has, however, recommended everyone to wear a mask. The recommendation applies to everyone except to children who are below 2 years.

Dr. Paul Offit, the Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has supported the statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics by saying that even though children are less prone to suffer from serious illness, they can still be a carrier of the virus.

Hence, not wearing a mask puts everyone at risk.