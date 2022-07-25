COVID-19 Spreads 10 Tri-State Counties Like Hamilton Are Now At A High Risk!

According to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 10 Tri-state counties are in high danger of COVID Community spread. All the counties in the region have reached risk of moderate, substantial, or high levels.

The Deadly Coronavirus Still Poses A Threat To The Entire World?

The world has yet not come out of the danger of the deadly Coronavirus. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown, as well as Adams counties in Ohio, are the counties that have been marked in the “orange” on the COVID-19 community levels map issued on Thursdays.

Only two counties, Clinton and Highland remained at the “yellow,” which represents medium community spread levels. The CDC has advised people to wear masks even when they are indoors. The CDC has also said that regardless of the vaccination status extra care is needed to be taken especially in the counties with high COVID community levels.

Counties like Kentucky, Boone, Grant, Kenton, and Gallatin are marked in the list of the countries which are having high COVID community spread. On the other hand counties like Campbell, Owen and Pendleton are marked in the list where the counties have medium community spread. There are only three Counties, Bracken, Carroll, and Mason. Which are marked in the “green” which means they have a low community spread.

According to data the Indiana part of the Tri-State, when compared to other parts of the counties has a lower community spread. There are no counties in the Indiana area that have a high COVID community level. Dearborn, Switzerland as well as Union counties are all marked in “green” which means the community spread level is quite low here. On the other hand counties like Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, and Ripley are the counties that have a medium level of Community spread.

The medical director for the Hamilton County Public Health, Dr. Stephen Feagins, said that the recent COVID variant is leading to the rise in community spread levels in the counties. He also said Feagin said in a statement that We are in the attack of a new variant which is very transmissible. It can also be seen as a sort of recurrent variant. He also said that the case rate about which we are talking is the emergency department and health care tests and the PCRs. If we have a look at that percentage, one thing becomes very clear: we need to be more careful by taking more precautions as we are hitting the health care system. Speaking about the data, Feagins also mentioned the actual number of positive COVID cases in the Tri-State. He said that the high rates are very high because all those people who are taking home tests are not counted in the data.

Feagins said that We are more over at the plateau level this year. This level is going to stay till the endemic positivity rate. He also said that we would get concerned with the reports of 3-4% positive this time last year and as of now there are 20% positive cases in Hamilton County and there is no panic or chaos this time the business is going on as usual. He further said that people should think twice before visiting places where there are large groups. Avoiding these places is one of the steps we can take to control the community’s spread.

In all these scenarios the CDC is focusing on vaccinating people. The CDC said that getting vaccinated at the earliest is the only way we can stop the COVID community spread. Masking up, staying indoors, and avoiding traveling

