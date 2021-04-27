Given that more than 30 million Americans have been afflicted with this infection, the significant burden of long COVID-19 increases as research indicates the residual symptoms of this epidemic will be felt for several years, if not decades. Physicians must be cautious when treating patients who have had COVID-19. This patient would need interdisciplinary treatment.

Covid 19 Survivors – Quality Of Life And Risk Of Death

Most longitudinal review through Researchers states that COVID-19 survivors, including those who were not ill enough to be treated, had an elevated chance of mortality six months after being diagnosed with the virus. The researchers have also cataloged the various diseases associated with COVID-19, giving a big-picture analysis of COVID-19’s long-term complications and exposing the enormous strain this disease is expected to bring on the world’s population in the coming years.

Research involving over 87,000 COVID-19 patients and approximately 5 million control patients from a federal database stated that the probability of death after even a moderate case of COVID-19 is not negligible up to six months after diagnosis and rises with disease severity.

It might be high time to conclude that COVID-19’s long-term impact on health in America’s next major health crisis. – Al Aly, MD, Senior author.

Researchers according to the current report, were able to measure the possible scale of the complications first seen in eyewitness accounts and smaller trials that pointed at the wide-ranging side effects of surviving COVID-19, from respiratory problems and abnormal heart rates to mental wellbeing disorders and hair loss.

This research is unique as, rather than concentrating on only neurologic or cardiovascular risks, for they chose a wider approach and used the large databases of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to comprehensively list all diseases that could be due to COVID-19, said Al-Aly, who is also the head of the Clinical Epidemiology Center.

Studies discovered that after surviving the primary outbreak (after the first 30 days of illness), COVID-19 patients had a nearly 60% elevated chance of death for the next six months as compared to the general population. At six months, the excess mortality rate for all COVID-19 survivors was calculated to be eight individuals per 1,000 patients.

For the next six months, there were 29 excess deaths per 1,000 people among patients who were sick enough to be treated with COVID-19 who survived beyond the first 30 days of illness.

The researchers examined data from the Department of Veterans Affairs national healthcare records. The dataset included 73,435 VHA patients with reported COVID-19 who were not hospitalized, compared to nearly 5 million VHA patients who did not have a COVID-19 diagnosis and were not hospitalized during this time period.

The study’s veterans were all males (nearly 88 percent), but due to the massive sample size, the study still included 8,880 women with reported cases.

To better understand the long-term implications of more serious COVID-19, the researchers used VHA data to do a separate study of 13,654 COVID-19 patients relative to 13,997 seasonal flu patients. Both patients survived at least 30 days after being admitted to the hospital, and the study contained six months of follow-up results. Despite its origins as a respiratory virus, long COVID-19 will damage virtually any organ system in the body, according to the researchers.

The researchers identified newly diagnosed significant health conditions that continued in COVID-19 patients for at least six months and affected virtually every organ and regulatory system in the body by evaluating 379 diagnoses of diseases potentially linked to COVID-19, 380 types of drugs recommended, and 62 laboratory tests performed.

Findings include:

Respiratory system: cough, shortness of breath and low SpO2 levels.

Nervous system: stroke, memory problems and problems with senses of taste and smell.

Poor Mental health: anxiety, depression, sleep problems and substance abuse.

Disturbed Metabolism: new onset of diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol.

Cardiovascular system: acute coronary disease, heart failure, heart palpitations & arrhythmia.

Gastrointestinal system: constipation, diarrhea and acid reflux.

Kidney: acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease.

Dysfunctional Coagulation regulation: blood clots in the legs and lungs.

Skin: rash and hair loss.

Musculoskeletal system: joint pain and muscle weakness.

General health: malaise, fatigue and anemia.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the health risks associated with surviving COVID-19 rose with disease incidence, with hospitalized patients requiring intensive care being at the greatest risk of long COVID-19 complications and death.

Some symptoms can improve over time; for example, coughing may improve while others can worsen. Proper monitoring of these patients might help us understand the virus’s long-term effects after the first six months of infection.”

We’re just a tad over a year now into this pandemic, so there could be unnoticed repercussions of long COVID-19.