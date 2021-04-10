One of every third Covid-19 infected individuals have seen neurological symptoms and mental health issues within 6 months of their infection. 34% of the Covid-19 survivors face a diagnosis of a neurological or psychological condition.

The most common diagnosis found was anxiety, found in 17% followed by mood disorders found in 14% of the patients. Even though the healthcare system is doing its best to take care of Covid-19 survivors, researchers stated.

One Of Third Covid-19 Survivors Suffer “Brain Disease” According To Studies

Hospitalized patients indeed faced severe neurological effects while they are known to be common in those who were treated in an outpatient environment, researchers mentioned.

Maxime Taquet mentioned that the results indicate that psychological disorders and brain diseases are more likely to occur post-Covid-19 than flu or respiratory infections. He added how they need to watch out for what happens post those six months.

Covid-19 As A “Brain Disease”

About one in 50 Covid-19 infected individuals had an ischemic stroke, that is, a blood clot that influences the brain. Researchers observed that 44% of Covid-19 survivors faced an increased risk for neurological and psychiatric illness as compared to people recovering from the general flu. However, Covid-19 isn’t the main cause of “brain diseases”.

Maxime Taquet stated that the two negative findings in the study were related to Parkinsonism and Guillain-Barre Syndrome, both known to be neurological conditions. Both of these findings, as we know, are sometimes associated with a viral infection.

The study was important as there was a sheer number of patient records, researchers were able to analyze, as mentioned by Dr. Musa Sami, a clinical associate professor at, University of Nottingham.

Sami, although not a part of the study, yet suggested the need to investigate how Covid-19 affects the brain and the nervous system. It is known that psychological symptoms are commonly found than severe neurological issues- according to Masud Husain, a neurology and cognitive Of Science, Professor at the University of Oxford.

He also informed that it is those with severe illness who are at a higher risk of facing neurological complications which is unlike what is seen with mental complications.

It was reported that a study in February witnessed 381 patients, that were treated for Covid-19, at a health care center in Rome, Itlay, and it was reported that 30% of the patients were facing or already experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, after recovery.

A study in December, in the Journal, Neurology- Clinical Practice mentioned that Covid-19 could cause seizures and movement disorders, even in few moderate cases.

Covid-19: A Long-Term Burden On The Health System

One important limitation of the Lancet Psychiatry study mentions that it uses “routine healthcare data” rather than research data, as mentioned by Paul Harrison, Professor of Psychiatry, University Of Oxford. This concludes that there might be some data missing making it important to investigate further. It might be that being diagnosed could just make a difference.

Taquet said it is possible that Covid-19 patients might be more likely to suffer from Neurological and psychiatry issues due to receiving more follow-ups and medical attention, compared to patients with any other respiratory infections. Anyhoo, the study gives a broad view of the long-term effect the Covid-19 will have on those it affected.

Harrison stated that Healthcare centers should gear up with much-needed equipment and gears, within primary and secondary care services. It isn’t finalized that the individual risks for most disorders are likely, although the effect across the population may be substantial for the health and social care system, looking at the scale of the pandemic and that most of these conditions are chronic.