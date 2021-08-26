Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s chief medical advisor and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, talking about the full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, said that if a majority of the population gets vaccinated, the country can beat the pandemic by 2022 spring.

Dr. Anthony said that we can hope we will get better, but it cannot be guaranteed as it is up to us. To return the country to normalcy, the experts are yet unclear about the required vaccination proportion in the population. Fauci said that the only way is to get more people vaccinated.

COVID-19 Can Be Under Control In The Country By Spring

The data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports full vaccination among only 51.5% of the population. Dr. Fauci said that this move by the FDA can encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The hope of a higher rate of vaccination has increased by the pandemic worsening even further. The states that have lower rates of vaccination are reporting higher cases and overwhelming hospitalizations. The cases among children are rising too, amidst the schools reopening.

Dr. Peter Hotez, National School of Tropical Medicine’s dean and vaccinologist said he doesn’t believe there wouldn’t be more than a moderate increase. He thinks that full approval will definitely convince a small proportion but as misinformation persists, it’ll be harder.

The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s director, Dr. Peter Marks, talked about the spread of misinformation which poses a great challenge to the vaccination rate. He said some of them are about fatalities, infertility, and microchips.

Marks said he wanted to be clear that allegations against vaccines are not true, and vaccines can, in fact, save lives. Hotez said that if this authorization makes a way for universities, employers, and businesses, then it can encourage more vaccination.

Some schools and government entities are already mandating vaccinations. Andrew Cuomo, the then New York Gov., after learning about the full approval, asked New York city’s employers to mandate Pfizer vaccines.

For the age group, 16 years and older, the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the vaccines of Pfizer and BioNTech. The state has already mandated vaccination for healthcare and government employees.

Phil Murphy, Gov. of New Jersey announced mandatory vaccination. In his announcement, he said that all the state employees, including universities and schools, should be fully vaccinated by 18th October, and if not, they’ll have to get tested regularly.

Many universities and colleges have mandated vaccination for their students in the new academic year. University of Minnesota’s president Joan Gable announced the mandates too.

The main concerning factor in the new spread is the delta variant. Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, said that the company is focused on creating vaccines for particularly delta variants, but he doesn’t think it will be necessary as the present doses are effective enough. Bourla told NBC that they are specializing in vaccines, but he is almost certain the country wouldn’t need it.

Medical experts and officials have started preparations for booster doses, but the experts say it is just for precaution. Marks said that evidence still suggests that the present vaccines are enough. He added that Israel’s data suggest tearing down efficacy, so they’ll think about additional doses.

The approval only covers the age group 16 years and older, leaving it uncertain for younger people. For kids younger than 12, parents may have to wait a little longer.