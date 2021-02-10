Despite many parts of the U.S struggling with lack of proper vaccination supply, reports showed that the country achieved a remarkable rate of one in ten COVID-19 Americans have received their initial shots of vaccine doses.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that around 32.9 million citizens have received their initial doses so far against the pandemic, and approximately 9.8 million people have received both doses of the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: 1 In 10 Americans Received First Shots Despite Supply Challenges

Currently, leaders of the country are hopefully looking forward to the active vaccination efforts. They expect an improved pace in vaccine distributions in the coming months despite all the challenges it faces.

There have been issues like shortage of supply as well as equitable access in the U.S. this made public experts make statements which suggest there has been a race that the country is involved in to beat time since multiple mutations are keeping to rage nationwide.

The senior advisor for COVID-19 response in the White House Andy Slavit said that the country has been in a situation and it would continue for a little while since there had been troubles associated with the lack of supply.

Since there is a shortage of doses, officials in Delaware announced on Tuesday that the state wouldn’t open another vaccine eligibility phase until March 1.

The Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear also said that more doses from the federal government would be collected by the state. He added that the doses are not enough but can bring great difference.

The governor remarked that the state could allocate even if it had 200,000 doses allocated per week presently.

Though many of the states are all set to be ready to execute more vaccine doses per day, the vaccine front does not release any updates on providing more vaccine supply.

Officials of the administration said on Tuesday that the weekly supply of vaccines to the states, tribes and other territories has been boosted up to 11 million doses. This implied to let the vaccine developers produce enough disease according to the requirement of all states.

In accordance with the vaccine distribution program of the government, thousands of retail pharmacies in the country are also set to administer this week.

By which both CVS and Walgreens said that by Frida the vaccinations will kick off in the participating stores.

The disparities in distributing the doses among Americans are also to be resolved by the leaders. The administration will ensure the supply of the doses in the underserved areas across the country as well. For this the supply will be directly sent to the community health centers across the country, according to the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.