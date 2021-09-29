COVID 19 vaccine booster shots are available in the US at last! The White House created much fanfare about it. Doctors, other health experts, and drug regulators deliberated on them for a long. At last, doctors recommended that FDA should give the final note to Pfizer vaccine booster shots.

More than 2.4 million Americans already received the booster shot. But that is, to be exact, not a booster dose. It is an extra dose.

COVID 19 Vaccine Booster Shots-Five Points To Remember

Such a dose was given to immuno-compromised people. They received it because their immunity was compromised due to one or the other reason. And their bodies may not have generated enough antibodies to fight off the virus. But at present, both FDA and CDC feel that millions of Americans need booster doses of the COVID 19 vaccine.

As a result, they began administering the same to the selected group of people. Here are some points to keep in mind:

What are the eligibility requirements?

Millions of Americans have already been inoculated with the booster dose. Millions more are eligible for the same. If six months have gone after your second dose of the Pfizer dose, you are eligible for an extra shot. However, to receive it, you should belong to either of the following groups:

You are above 65.

You have high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity or chronic kidney disease; these make you vulnerable to severe illness if infected with COVID 19.

If you are someone working in a grocery store, restaurant, correctional facility, or are a health professional. These settings increase the risk of severe illness through COVID 19 infection. The same applies to those living in long-term care facilities.

What about the time and locations to get one?

The country has already begun administering booster shots. They are available in pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other vaccination sites. They are completely free of cost to people irrespective of their gender, race, or emigration status.

You don’t need to submit any ID or proof of insurance to receive one. Almost 80000 sites across the country administer booster shots. And CDC has communicated with 10000 nursing homes. They are prepared for the task. There are also mobile clinics. The country has the surplus of doses it needs at the moment.

What is the fate of others?

The drug regulatory authorities will continue to consider the possibility of expanding the eligibility for booster shots. Moderna has applied for emergency use authorization for the booster doses of its vaccines. Johnson & Johnson is yet to take any action in this regard.

CDC’s Director said that her office acted fast in response to such a recommendation from the advisory panel. She also said that she will also consider those who have received the J&J vaccine and the one from Moderna. The office will give them equal importance. The country’s Surgeon General too confirmed the commitment.

Why do I need a booster shot?

Vaccine-induced immunity wanes with time, studies show. This applies specifically to those above 65 and to those with pre-existing health conditions. Other countries like Israel too are administering booster shots to their citizens.

Should I seek recommendation from a doctor?

No. You don’t need a doctor’s approval to receive the booster shot. Vaccine sites only require that you self-attest to your eligibility.

There is only one condition. People should wait for six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Our immune system needs time to acquire the ability to fight off the ability. When you let it get mature, you get the best from the shots you received.

A booster shot adds up to it.