CNN analysis of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that it will take until mid-February to get all eligible Americans vaccinated at least once for the Covid-19 virus, according to the CDC.

US citizens still lack the vaccinations they should have. Nearly 90 million individuals are eligible for vaccination. It is the highest number of days since July 4 that people have been initiating vaccinations each day at 446,300. However, many experts insist that the United States is still not close to being able to control the pandemic and the rapidly spreading Delta variant. In the absence of a fully immunized population, cases have surged again, causing serious illness in the community.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Could Not Be Given To Every Eligible American

New data from the US Department of Health and Human Services shows that on Tuesday, more than 50,000 hospital beds were filled with Covid-19 patients, the first time since February. There have been more than triple the number of bankruptcies compared to a month ago. During a live online interview Tuesday with The Washington Post, Dr. Jerome Adams said: We are not making a fool of ourselves. This surge we are now experiencing has the potential to be — and already looks to be — the biggest surge we have ever experienced so far.

In order to keep the US in line with international vaccination standards, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that it is important to have upwards of one million vaccinations per day. “We might get there when mandates come, but it can’t be 250,000 or 500,000 per day because it will take the winter to get there. I would like to get there earlier,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

According to National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, the spread of coronavirus might not be entirely halted with the spread of the Delta variant. Nonetheless, we may be able to get to a place where this becomes inconvenient instead of dangerous, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. Experts are considering boosters for immunocompromised individuals.

The experts have said data so far has not indicated a need for booster vaccines for the general population, but Fauci noted that there are efforts underway for immunocompromised individuals to receive booster vaccines. People with certain conditions such as transplants, autoimmune diseases, and cancer treated with chemotherapy have compromised immune systems.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam hosted Fauci during a virtual event Tuesday, where he noted that the people we know do not always have adequate response systems, so providing them an additional boost is more urgent than providing the general public a boost.

It was evident that anti-tuberculous vaccine boosters could be beneficial for immunocompromised individuals, but the CDC vaccine advisers have yet to formulate a formal recommendation or vote on how to proceed. Ideally, we should be able to get the regulatory mechanism implemented very soon so that these individuals will be able to boost their immunity to the level that it should be, Fauci explained.

A discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies led Fauci to say Covid-19 variants originated in the bodies of immunosuppressed individuals.

Covid 19 infections may not be able to be fought off by people with poor immune systems for weeks or even months, which means the virus has plenty of time to change. Several variations have emerged from pressure placed on the virus by the human immune system, most likely from immunosuppressed people who carried the virus for days and days and still more days until they dissolved it and died, resulting in a variant, Fauci explained.