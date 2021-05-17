With the introduction of several vaccines to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, people have begun to wonder over the effect other vaccines may have after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has assured the public that taking other vaccines alongside the Covid-19 vaccine is safe. This consideration comes at a crucial time in order to ensure that children and teenagers do not miss out on getting their usual inoculations.

Covid-19 Vaccines Can Be Taken Along With Other Vaccines

Previously doctors and health officials suggested that people must wait for two weeks before taking any other vaccines after the Coronavirus vaccine is administered. As Dr. Kate Woodworth of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention birth defects division explained, this suggestion has been redacted. Dr. Woodworth explained on Wednesday that the advice has changed, and people can take other vaccines despite taking Covid vaccines. Dr. Woodworth stated that a significant amount of data has shown the safety quotient and efficacy in doing so.

Dr. Woodworth, in an address to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said, “Extensive experience with non-Covid-19 vaccines has demonstrated that immunogenicity,” or the ability of a vaccine to provoke an immune response, “and adverse event profiles are generally similar when vaccines are administered simultaneously as when they are administered alone.”

Changes have been made to clinical considerations so that all types of vaccines can be administered to people “without regard to timing” despite taking the Covid-19 vaccine that same day. The change is a necessary one as children and teenagers especially can finally keep up with the much-needed vaccination they have missed out on during the pandemic.

Due to the dangers of the pandemic, healthcare systems placed greater importance on critical medical emergencies. Medical check-ups and regular vaccinations were placed on the backburner. As Covid-19 vaccines cleared the way for other medical issues to be addressed, doctors, patients and guardians faced another obstacle in the form of the two-week wait after taking the Covid-19 vaccines before other regular vaccines could be administered. This left people vulnerable to other problems such as influenza, tetanus and HPV.

The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasized its support and agreement to the notion that children get the Covid-19 vaccine as well as do not have to wait for their other vaccines. The update in advice came just before the announcement recommending that children between 12 to 15 years of age can take the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. José Romero, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, as well as the chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), stated, “This is one more step to gaining immunity and bringing the pandemic closer to an end. We still need to vaccinate the rest of the world, but we have made significant steps and are on the road.”

These recommendations have been approved by both the major health organizations in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization to allow the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children from 12 years onwards. The director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, also stated her approval of this decision.

In a statement, Dr. Walensky announced, “Today, I adopted CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation that endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents. CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away.” Though the official sign-off from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still pending, certain locations have begun vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds.