Experts remind us that vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death in a time when Covid-19 cases and Delta cases are on the rise in the United States.

CNN’s Jim Acosta spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday about the vaccines’ highly effective preventative benefits against symptomatic, clinically obvious illnesses. In his words, if one looks carefully at what is known as breakthrough infections, the majority of the time it is people who don’t present with symptoms or who have very mild symptoms. Vaccines still prevent severe diseases in a very effective manner.

Experts Say COVID-19 Vaccines Prevent Severe Disease, As Cases Rise

Vaccine education director Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US FDA’s vaccine advisory committee and the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, says the Delta strain has “pretty much taken over” in the US. According to him, there’s no doubt the vaccines work against Delta variants too.

Although the Delta variant has increased in prevalence, Offit says 97% of people who die from this virus are not vaccinated. There shouldn’t have been an increase in cases where people were vaccinated but then still hospitalized and died. And that has not happened. If the Delta variant was escaping immunity, then these cases should have been observed. Although the pace of vaccinations is still slow, according to the latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than half of the US population has been fully immunized. With lower vaccination rates, these communities are at risk.

Covid-19 cases increased by 11 per 100,000 people last week in states with less than half their residents fully vaccinated, compared with 4 per 100,000 in those with more than half their residents fully vaccinated, CNN analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University.

Unless you’re immunized, the risk is very high — and possibly higher than ever before, said Dr. Craig Spencer, a Columbia University emergency medicine expert. Spencer added that people are acting more carefree and carefree, which increases exposure odds.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said that nearly 2.2 million people were screened at US airports on Friday, setting a pandemic-era record. She urged travelers to “#MaskUp.” Spencer said that vaccinated individuals should “keep being smart” but are much less likely to contract Covid-19, become ill, or die from the disease.

An emphasis is being placed on vaccines for children and adolescents

Early Saturday afternoon, data from the countries’ governments showed the United States and Canada tied for second in the proportion of people fully vaccinated. 18286 671 Canadians, or 48.65%, have received their full vaccinations, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, versus 160 994 035 Americans, or 48.5%, as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination rates are rising among young adults in the US, according to officials.

Sometimes young people believe they are invulnerable. Rather than forcing or threatening them, this is a gentle push, where we get them to see why it is important for their health, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We’re seeing more and more seriously ill teenagers as we receive more and more infections with the Delta variant. Toward that end, Fauci and Olivia Rodrigo, 18 years old, have teamed up in a White House video that urges young people to become vaccinated. Rodrigo said the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner we can all enjoy being with our friends and singing songs and all that fun stuff.

A contest announced by Alabama officials for young people aged 13 to 29 aims to increase vaccination rates for Covid-19. Video entries must show the contestant getting vaccinated, as well as a message in which they explain why they chose to get vaccinated. A $250 Visa gift card will be given to four winners, officials said.

Despite their knowledge of how many of their students have been vaccinated, A.H. Parker High School’s principal, Darrell Hudson, told CNN that “some are still concerned about taking the vaccine and what it contains.” In the meantime, he said he hopes students, as well as their families, will receive the vaccine so they can return to school safely on August 2. Hudson said that we don’t want children to bring the virus to our campus, which could infect their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other family members.

CNN reported that studies will continue with babies as young as six months old for vaccinations.

Also Read: ReVision Reviews