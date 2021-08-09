The Covid-19 virus can affect children. These are the reasons why doctors say they should be protected

It’s losing steam that childhood illnesses don’t affect kids as much as adults due to a new variant that’s more contagious than anything before.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more than 45,000 children have been hospitalized because of Covid-19 infections this time last year. In the past week, an average of 192 cases of Covid-19 was reported in hospitals across the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. The number of Covid-19 patients aged 0 to 17 admitted to the hospital increased by 45.7% compared to last week.

Despite debates about school masks and vaccination of older kids, the now-dominant Delta variant keeps affecting children who have not been vaccinated–including some too young to qualify for inoculations. In addition to protecting children’s health and in-person learning, doctors say it’s crucial to protect them against the Delta variant. Although more difficult to cure, it may be possible to prevent even more aggressive variants from coming into being.

Infections and hospitalizations of children with Covid-19 are on the rise

There has been a shift from a contagious variant — Alpha — to one that is even contagious — Delta — as the predominant coronavirus strain in the US since the last school year. CDC officials say Delta variant diseases are as contagious as chickenpox. Delta’s sampling rate of coronavirus samples jumped from 3% to over 93% in just two months, according to the agency. A recent American Academy of Pediatrics report found that the number of new Covid-19 cases among children increased by 84% in just one week.

“A substantial increase” of 71,726 new pediatric cases was reported between July 22 and 29, according to the AAP, compared to 39,000 new cases reported during the previous week. As the percentage of pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations rises, kids without preexisting health conditions are also hospitalized. According to CDC data from almost 100 US counties, 46.4% of children hospitalized with Covid-19 had no known underlying conditions.

CDC chief: Children’s deaths from infectious diseases cannot be ignored

Children are far less likely than adults to die from Covid-19, but the number of deaths remains significant, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC and Prevention. 416 children below 18 years have died of Covid-19, as per the data from the National Center for Health Statistics. Walensky said in July that he believes that we fall into the trap of saying that only 400 of 600,000 deaths caused by contaminants have been in children. 400 children dying is an incredible amount for a child, he added.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC reported more pediatric deaths than ever before due to Covid-19 than the previous year’s Covid-19 deaths reported. Children have been heavily vaccinated against other diseases, and as a result, Covid-19 is more deadly to children than other infectious diseases, according to professor of pediatrics James Campbell, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The United States has no polio, measles, or diphtheria deaths, Campbell told CNN last month. Covid-19 is available to children between 12 and 17 years old, but millions haven’t received it. There could be several more months before an authorized vaccine is available for children younger than 12 years old.

Rebecca Calloway’s 7-year-old daughter is one among the thousands who are testing various doses of vaccines before they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Her desire to prevent other families from losing children to Covid-19 is partly the reason Calloway enrolled Georgia in the pediatric vaccine trial. Her daughter recently lost her life due to Type 1 diabetes, but she does not want other families to suffer the same fate. It is highly unlikely that you will become a statistic from Type 1 diabetes or Covid-19, according to Calloway.