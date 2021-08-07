The US has reported a surge in the number of children who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. This, with the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, is said to increase children’s vulnerability to the disease significantly.

Cases Of Covid Affected Children Spiked Last Week In The Us, Even As The Country Gears Up To Fight The Latest Variants

According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 72,000 American children tested positive for the virus in the last week of July.

This is in stark contrast to the 4.2 million children affected since the pandemic’s start and almost twice as much as the previous week’s 39000 child cases.

Meanwhile, there have been two cases of fatality among children due to the contagion as well.

Two covid positive children passed away last weekend at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, from complications related to it.

One of the children was a patient at the hospital, according to Dr. Nick Hysmith, a Pediatrician at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

According to him, the second child passed away en-route to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital from another regional hospital.

Dr. Hysmith said the number of cases in children has taken a turn for the worse with more kids being admitted with the actual illness.

He thinks that it is really important for the public to realize that kids are getting sick and the issue is as real as can be.

“Some of them are in our intensive care unit and some of them are intubated,” in his own words.

This, in the midst of a population that is not entirely vaccinated (49%), raises the risk of child fatalities even more.

As the school year in the country is nearing its start, there is concern from several quarters about the safety of children at school.

While the delta variant has not been as destructive as predicted to be, the country has confirmed the presence of a more contagious Lambda variant.

The Lambda variant was first detected in Peru, in August 2020, and made it into the US by July.

It has accounted for more than 1000 deaths in the country so far.

But the WHO and the US Center for Disease Control don’t classify this as a variant of concern, unlike the Alpha and Delta variants of the Covid virus.

On the flip side, the US vaccination efforts picked up speed last week as many more citizens initiated the process for themselves.

So far, only a meager 49% of all Americans have taken the jab

The renewed efforts are showing increased racial parity with much more Hispanics and African Americans than White Americans being vaccinated in last week’s drives.

The US federal government is upping its covid prevention measures substantially by requiring all foreign visitors to be vaccinated, while other commercial and travel restrictions are in the works.

This has invited the ire of businesses and politicians alike, as this could crush the economy, delivering a final blow to the already crippled businesses.

Florida’s governor Mr. Ron Santos said in an openly defiant statement that he would stand in the way of any such restrictions on businesses or “people’s right to choose”, enacted by the Biden administration.

