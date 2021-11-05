According to a study released on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, coronavirus infections have risen throughout Europe for the fifth week in a row, making Europe the only area in the world where COVID-19 is still on the increase.

The Number Of Covid-19 Cases In Europe Has Increased

According to the UN health agency’s weekly report on the epidemic, new cases increased by 6% across Europe, compared to an increase of 18% the previous week. According to the data, the number of new illnesses in other regions either decreased or stayed the same on a weekly basis. The number of new cases fell the most in the Middle East (12%), Southeast Asia, and Africa (9%).

According to the report, there were 3 million new cases per week all across the globe. COVID-19-related mortality increased by 8% globally, with the majority of the increase occurring in Southeast Asia, where the fatality rate increased by 50%. Europe had a far higher incidence of coronavirus infection than the Americas, with about 192 new cases per 100,000 persons compared to 72 new cases per 100,000 in the Americas. The number of cases reported daily in numerous Central and Eastern European nations has increased in recent weeks. According to the Czech Health Ministry, the number of sicknesses in the Czech Republic increased by 9,902 in a single day. To put it another way, if you want to be more formal, you may say: According to the ministry, this was the largest daily increase of approximately 60% since March 23.

The infection rate in the nation had almost quadrupled in a week, reaching 386 cases per 100,000 people. According to authorities, the infection is mostly spreading among individuals who have not been vaccinated. With roughly 10,400 new cases reported on Wednesday, the country’s Health Ministry announced the largest daily number of new cases since April. The previous week’s figures indicate a 20% increase. More than 120 persons with COVID-19 perished in less than 24 hours, according to the government. Infection rates in Germany have grown “rapidly,” according to the director of the country’s national disease control center, with the number of patients in critical care and fatalities exceeding 100 per day on many occasions lately.

According to LotharWieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute, the pandemic is advancing as predicted since not enough individuals are immunized, and measures are no longer being properly implemented. He mentioned two examples of wearing a mask and staying away from those who haven’t been vaccinated or checked for specific diseases. Weiler’s Robert Koch Institute reported a total of 20,398 new cases in the last 24 hours, resulting in a rate of 146.6 new infections per 100,000 people during the preceding week, according to Wieler. With the addition of 194 more casualties, Germany’s death toll has now surpassed 96,000.

According to the WHO, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, and Romania have led to a steady increase in confirmed cases throughout Europe. Leading British physicians have urged the government to reinstate infection-control measures such as mask-wearing and social isolation. Still, the administration has insisted that the health system can handle an increase in patient numbers. A decline in vaccine protection in Europe, according to some experts, might lead to an increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19 this winter.