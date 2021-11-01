The daily average of COVID 19 cases in the last seven days is 72000, data shows. This is 58% lower than what it was in the recent peak of 172,500.

The number of new infections has declined considerably. The greatest decline was seen in the southern parts of the country which was the hardest hit during summer.

Covid Cases Fall Below 50% From The Delta Peak In The Country

This is 58% lower than its most recent peak of 172,500 on September 13th. The rate of vaccination is showing an upward trend. The rise is quite slow though. Until Thursday, 58% of the country’s population is fully inoculated.

The trend is quite optimistic, certain health experts point out. According to them, this is going to be the last big surge. A vast majority of the US population is vaccinated. And the virus had infected millions. They have acquired natural immunity against it. Most of the country’s population is immune from the virus.

The number of hospitalizations is showing a downward trend. As per the data the Department of Health and Human Services released, the current seven-day average for the same is 51,600. This is almost half of the weekly average of the most recent peak of the first weeks of September, 103,000. The number of deaths is moving in the same line. The country’s daily average of deaths is 1,400 at present. It is 33% lower than its peak of September; 2,100.

Health professionals, however, are urging utmost caution. The country is already tired. They cite the following as reasons for continuing vigilance:

The rise of the infections in Europe

The possibility of emergence of new variants

The upcoming holidays

The dangerous trend

The pandemic is on the decline in the US. But it is showing an upward trend after a decline that continued for two months in Europe. The alarming increase in the number of COVID 19 infections in Europe is influencing the world at large. According to the World Health Organization, every other member State is showing a decline in this regard.

The number of new instances of the virus is showing a slight increase, 4% with 3000000 new cases till this weekend.

Europe itself represents 58% of the new infections, WHO points out.

This is worrisome news for Americans. The country always followed the trends abroad.

Europe was first to fall into the grip of the Delta surge. At length, it came to the US and caused havoc in the country.

Most of the time, what we see in Europe is the precursor of what is to come to the US. Thus the country has to remain alert.

Europe is witnessing a weekly average of 275 COVID 19 for every 1000000 people. In the US, the daily average per 1000000 residents is 218.

The virus’s ability to mutate

The number of new infections is on the decline in the country. But the threat still persists. And the virus continues to circulate. This implies that there is still the possibility of newer variants. This is perhaps, the most concerning thing for the country; the capability of the virus to mutate.

The most dangerous virus, according to scientists, is the delta plus. It is the prominent variant in the UK and is 15% more transmissible than the original, Delta. Even there is no cause for concern in the US, experts assure the country.