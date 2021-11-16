COVID 19 Conquered, CEO Of BioNTech Wants Company To Go Back

COVID 19 is conquered, at least for now and BioNTech’s CEO wants to turn back his focus into his original niche, cancer.

Dr. Ugur Sahin is experimenting with the mRNA technology BioNTech introduced in collaboration with Pfizer, to improve his challenging cancer treatment; CAR-T therapy.

Dr. Sahin wants to use a particular mRNA vaccine to modify his treatment for cancer. This way, he aims to add up to its safety. He also wants to make it affordable. He is even presenting the results of the first phase of its clinical trial At a meeting convened by the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting in Washington DC.

He told during an interview with a reputed channel; they treat cancer. And they are passionate to offer better treatments for the disease.

CAR-T stands for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. During the treatment, doctors take certain immune cells from the patient named T-cells. They genetically alter these cells and make them capable of destroying cancerous cells. Done this, they infuse back the cells to the patient’s body.

At present, the therapy is expensive and rare. FDA has approved only a limited number of such therapies. Each treatment costs almost $400,000.

These treatments work great for cancers that affect blood. And Sahin is trying to make it work for real tumors. The thing that worries him is toxicity. The patient may experience complications that can be fatal. The most prominent among them are cytokine release syndrome and swelling of the brain. And an attempt to use this treatment for real tumors may prove dangerous.

Cancer-specific targets are quite low in number. This makes it difficult for doctors to develop a safe and effective treatment for the same. Finding a target that does not generate toxicity is the greatest challenge that scientists face in the field.

BioNTech plans to use a particular molecule called claudin 6. This is not active in healthy cells but is active in cancerous cells. This molecule, however, is activated and is seen in several cancers like testicular cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and the percentage of other tumors, a smaller percentage of stomach cancer, lung cancer, and of some sorts of sarcomas.

According to him, the target is clearly visible like white and black. It is not active in healthy cells and has a powerful expression in cancerous cells. The company also has developed a strong antibody to be used as a receptor for this treatment.

The data submitted, however, only included nine patients suffering from testicular, ovarian, and endometrial cancers. There was also a patient with soft tissue sarcoma.

According to Dr. Sahin, the treatment is safe. They don’t see toxicity, but an encouraging activity; the shrinking of the tumor. The activity is a small sign, they report. This is where the mRNA vaccine comes to be of assistance. Dr. Sahin hopes to use it to ask T-cells to look for cancerous cells in the body and destroy them. This, according to him will work in the same way as vaccines. It locates and attacks germs before they can make you ill.

The effect of this treatment is going to be huge. Advanced ovarian cancers still remain curable. With this treatment, it becomes possible. Furthermore, the company says that it is affordable and can roll out on a large scale if required.

The cancer treatment, however, is quite expensive. But Dr. Sahin hopes that he would make it affordable for an average person.

They treat cancer and don’t want to develop a treatment meant exclusively for the wealthiest. He, however, refused to answer the question of how he plans to make the treatment cost-effective.