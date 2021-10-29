Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, received the booster shot of his Coronavirus vaccination. And he asked everyone to do the same.

California is heading to the time of the year when the State witnessed the deadliest phase of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020. The State underwent drastic change afterward. 88% of its residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Covid Stop Declining In California, Governor Asks The State To Cautious

The virus infected millions. They fell ill, recovered, and acquired natural immunity. How long it lasts still remains unclear.

Millions are yet to get inoculated against the virus. And the number of new infections and hospitalizations are now beginning to flatten. The steady decline of new cases the State saw for two months has stopped.

The State model now shows an increase in the number of hospitalizations in the days ahead. California always boasted to be the State with the lowest number of infections.

The Governor received his shot from a health clinic in Oakland. The injection was painless, he said. And he flexed to celebrate the moment. He stayed there for 15 minutes for the doctor to monitor side effects. Afterward, he began warning the State about the dangers of the coming holiday season.

According to him, the season is of utmost importance. What happened this time in 2020 is about a repeat. And it will happen if the State lets down its guard.

California appears to have entered a state of plateau after a consistent decline of new infections and hospitalizations after the surge of the Delta variant of summer.

As per the State models, the State is about to see a small increase in the number of hospitalizations; from 3800 to 4460. According to the forecast, California will see a slow decline in ICU admissions. But it will start increasing within 14 days. The number of deaths is predicted to go higher making it up to 74,000 since the start of the pandemic till the week of Thanksgiving.

The rate of transmissibility per person is now below 1% across the State, but is showing a slow increase from mid-September. This is the pattern that is prevalent across the State at present. But the Greater Sacramento region is seeing a slight increase here. This implies that the virus is beginning to spread in the area.

Even then, the numbers are much below what it was last year. Towards the end of 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, there were times when the number of new infections was more than 50000 in comparison with the daily average of 5900 new instances for the past 14 days.

During the peak, 21000 people got hospitalized in the State and over 18000 died in January.

There are also experts who feel that the State is not going back to its winter surge. More and more people are staying indoors because of the winter ahead and because of the holidays. The country’s success here, however, lies in vaccination. According to some among them, the place where winter has already begun has not yet seen a significant increase in the number of infections.

Still, others believe in the power of natural immunity. According to them, the places like Los Angeles that were worst affected will stay safe from a surge this winter.

In the meantime, California expects that FDA will authorize Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children by November. That will vaccinate more than 3000000 children, 9% of the State’s population. The certain States even plan to mandate vaccination for in-person learning.