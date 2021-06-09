After a year of lockdowns, frustration, and depressing news, a summer of good weather and a receding epidemic should be a pleasant and memorable one. It’s also an opportunity for kids and their parents to get back on track after a long COVID-19 detour.

As COVID Is Diminishing Slowly, Getting Kids Outside Is Good For Their Health

Dr. Miriam Vos, a pediatrician and professor at Emory University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said she is quite positive about this summer compared to where everyone was last year. A lot of youngsters have had less activity and less good habits, and the summer will be a great time to alter that.

As a mother with two small children, nutritionist Alexis Wood is overjoyed that people are finally escaping this terrible suffering.

But, as Wood of the US Department of Agriculture’s Children’s Nutrition Research Center and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston pointed out, not to pretend all the stress is gone. She’s delighted folks are thinking about reintroducing healthy habits to their children. But she recommends keeping in mind that everyone is still in transition. This is the initial stage.

If individuals put off visiting doctors because of the pandemic, Wood advises them to go and get their health checked and make an appointment for the children to see the pediatrician.

This is especially true for youngsters who may be nervous about re-entering normal life, according to Vos.

She described the COVID situation as frightening. There was a lot of negative news to report. Children who are already worried may become much more so. If parents see a lot of difficulties, they should consult a doctor.

According to Vos, children may have become accustomed to staying indoors. Parents must schedule activities outside and re-establish the habit of being outside.

Aside from the physical and mental health advantages of exercise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that people are less likely to get infected by the coronavirus outside when fresh air is continually flowing.

Many parents with kids confined at home spoiled them with sugary food, copious amounts of screen time, and other harmful pleasures, either out of need or compassion.

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a warning in December that poor diet and lack of physical exercise might impair children’s health in the long run, while research published in the journal Pediatrics in May found an increase in pediatric obesity during the pandemic.

Vos believes it is important to re-establish more boundaries. That may not be simple, but it is well worth the effort because of the significant long-term health advantages.

According to Dr. Elliot Davidson, medical director of the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Center for Family Medicine in Ohio, more free time in the summer might imply less structure. In addition to physical activity and a balanced diet, children require a consistent bedtime, preferably without electronic devices, and constant mealtime. They also require positive role models. It’s difficult because adults must model the excellent conduct they want their children to exhibit, which is not always easy.

While creating limits is crucial, being sensitive to children’s needs within those boundaries is crucial for long-term health, warns Wood.

According to Wood, the CDC refines its COVID-19 guidelines as conditions change, so people should pay attention and trust the CDC and adhere to their recommendations.

Davidson also advised folks to keep COVID in mind when traveling. In terms of COVID, people in various locations are in different places, so being prepared for whatever laws are going to be implemented wherever individuals travel.

People should not be complacent, according to Davidson. They haven’t run out of COVID yet. However, children must be allowed to be children. They need to go back to the business of being kids. They can’t live their entire lives in their basement. People must return to normalcy, but they must strike the proper balance. It’s difficult, but that’s the point of life.