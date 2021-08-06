A new study has found varying early symptoms for covid- 19 in different age groups and for males and females.

The most common symptoms common to all subgroups were chest pain, an eyesore, abdominal pain, chest pain and loss of smell, persistent cough, blisters on the feet, and unusual muscle pain.

The study was carried out by King’s College London between April to October 2020. The researchers used a machine learning model which thereafter showed 80% accuracy when 18 different symptoms were reported.

The data showed varying symptoms between men and women. The most common symptoms among men were fatigue, shortness of breath, chills, and shivers whereas women mostly had a loss of smell, chest pain, and a persistent cough.

Is It Covid? Early Signs May Differ

While studying for different age groups, diarrhea was common among people over the age of sixty. Fever was not found to be an early symptom in any age group.

Liane Dos Santos Canas is one of the study group from King’s College has noted the symptoms and the observations of the first few days of being unwell and has built a detection module with the help of artificial intelligence. Liane is confident this will help them detect Covid-19 positive cases by feeding in the symptoms.

The lead author of the study Claire Stevens says that symptoms themselves vary across localities and households Studies in this field can help update testing guidance to enable cases to be detected early. Claire Stevens added that this is necessary as newer variants of the Sars-COV-2 virus keep coming up and forcing health workers and officials to re-examine established trends. For instance, the Delta variants of this virus are showing that vaccinated people are actually acting as spreaders while they themselves are protected.

The Centre for disease control and prevention (CDC) in the United States has also studied the symptoms and says the following symptoms will be seen 2-14 days after a person gets infected with any variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus. The symptoms observed by the CDC study include fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, muscle pains. Nagging cough, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion in nose or throat, nausea or vomiting, body aches, and diarrhea.

The CDC admitted that the above list does not include all symptoms and the list is being updated as new symptoms are being observed with more variants of the Sars-COV-2 virus affecting more people. The CDC added that the severity of the symptoms depends on several factors such as age, gender, the immune system of individuals, and generic diseases that individuals may already have.

Meanwhile, some emergency symptoms have also been identified and these require the immediate attention of a doctor or an immediate visit to a hospital, preferably a Covid hospital. These emergency symptoms include bluish lips and face, confusion and disorientation, severe difficulty in breathing, difficulty in staying awake, and a nagging pressure on the chest.

Other symptoms of advanced Covid infection include pink eyes, swollen eyes, seizures, blood clots, heart problems, kidney damage, liver problems, unconsciousness, and the Guillain Barre syndrome found mostly in children. Some of these problems have also been observed as after-effects in recovered patients. Nevertheless, these are also vital symptoms to watch out for and seek immediate medical attention.

There have been cases of infection among vaccinated people as well. The symptoms that vaccinated people need to watch out for are headaches, sneezing, loss of smell, sore throat, and a running nose.

It may be too early to make an artificial intelligence model to diagnose whether detected symptoms confirm a person to be Covid positive or not. The need of the hour is to find an effective medicine to eliminate this disease once and for all.