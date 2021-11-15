Some countries are considering restoring unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas, raising debate about whether vaccines alone will be adequate to contain COVID-19.

COVID-19 Has Entered A New Era With Europe Once Again At Its Center

Global average 7-day infections and half of the recent deaths have been focused in Europe since April of last year when the virus first arrived in the country via Italy; these numbers are at their highest levels since that time. To prepare for cold and flu season, successful immunization campaigns have struck an impasse.

According to EU data, 65 percent of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, has received two doses, though the delivery pace has slowed in recent months.

Around 80% of the population in southern Europe has signed up, but in eastern and central Europe and Russia, there has been reluctance, which might lead to outbreaks that overwhelm the healthcare system. Even countries with high acceptance rates confront a problematic task, shattering hopes that vaccines will usher in return to something approximating normalcy. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are all reporting an upsurge in illnesses.

Despite the fact that the number of hospitalizations and deaths in the region has dropped significantly over the past year, it is difficult to draw broad conclusions about the region as a whole because of the wide variation in vaccination rates and other factors. Viral and public health experts tell Reuters it is most likely due to a mix of poor vaccination rates, waning immunity among those vaccinated early.

Virologist Lawrence Young of the University of Warwick Medical School in the United Kingdom believes the most important lesson to take away from this is to never lose sight of the end aim. As of the week ending Nov. 7, Europe, which includes Russia, saw the sole increase in cases with a 7 percent raise, while the rest of the world had either decreased or remained unchanged.

In addition, it reported a 10% increase in mortality, whereas other regions saw a decrease in deaths. Although the outlook is bleak, businesses and governments are worried that a long-term outbreak might derail a promising economic recovery. Given that transatlantic flights started this week and borders reopened, this is very relevant. This year’s Christmas markets in some German cities have apparently been canceled. At the same time, theatres and cinemas are expected to be shut down in the Netherlands owing to the forthcoming holiday season.

Even while most EU countries provide supplementary immunizations for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, scientists warn that increasing vaccination coverage and getting youth vaccinated are major priorities in order to prevent drastic measures like lockdowns. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) tests a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children ages 5 to 11.

The measures done are supported by the evidence. Despite the fact that the majority of hospitalizations in Germany are among those over 60, data from the week ending October 31 shows that the greatest caseloads are among relatively young persons. Unvaccinated over-60s are also more likely to be hospitalized than those who have been immunized. Patients in Dutch hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated as recently as last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)