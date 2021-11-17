According to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, new COVID-19 cases are rising again in many states and Deaths have increased in many states. These figures have been rising for the first time in two months.

Coronavirus cases were higher in around 29 states than they were a week before Wednesday. Infections rose in just 12 states a month ago.

More Than 2 Million COVID-19 Home Kits Are Being Recalled

The states that are reporting high infections are mostly in the North. These states were in a far better shape when the delta variant caused havoc in the South. A leading state in the vaccinations during the early months, Vermont is now breaking records.

Florida has reported high deaths since July. The figures crossed 22,600 during the early times and are now reporting the lowest cases. Only three districts remained that have still imposed mask restrictions and they are now removing them.

Vaccines are not as effective on the Delta variant as they are on other variants. But they can still prevent severe sickness, deaths, and hospitalizations and have been widely available and accessible to all the adults in the United States. With newly authorized vaccines for children, medical providers are increasing booster doses for adults.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, more than 2.2 million home tests for COVID-19 are being recalled. The kits were from Ellume, the Australian manufacturer and the reason is the tests are showing a high number of false positives. In early October, around 200,000 test kits of Ellume were recalled for the same reason.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Ellume kits in December last year and it received more than 35 false results.

In a statement, Illume pointed out that the negative results’ reliability remains unaffected. As noted by the FDA, there are various complications of false positives. Besides this, healthy people force themselves to get the treatment they do not require and isolate themselves.

The test kits that are being recalled were produced between 24 February and 11 August of this year.

As Thanksgiving approaches for the second time in the pandemic era, public health experts are reluctant about indoor gatherings because such gatherings last year cost thousands of deaths and millions of infections this year.

A survey was carried out on 28 medical experts. For this, the STAT health news website asked them what they would or would not do on the safety level they perceive for various activities.

Most of the experts said that they are fine with traveling by bus, train, or air but they would wear a mask. They would avoid indoor concerts or gatherings where masks are not required. 23 of them said they would stay away from such places.

The survey points out that even as we are close to bidding goodbye to COVID-19, masks are still required to prevent a relapse.

At a time when Republican governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott continue to defy mask mandates, a majority of people in the United States still favor masks in schools. The majority of people also approve of Joe Biden’s handling of this pandemic situation.

A new poll carried out by Monmouth University reports that 61% of the people support the requirements of masks for students, staff, and teachers in schools. The number was 66% in September and has decreased because of protests in various parts of the country.

Monmouth University Polling Institute’s director, Patrick Murray said that the dramatic scenes of parents protesting against the mask mandate for the children did not have much effect on the overall public of the country. The survey also found that people supporting vaccines for children are also holding steady.