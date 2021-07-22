In 2020, according to preliminary CDC data released early this week, the United States life expectancy fell by one and a half years due to increased death rates linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a new study published Wednesday, researchers at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics wrote that life expectancy at birth in the United States had declined to 77.3 years in 2020, the lowest level since 2003.

Researchers report that US life expectancy declined from 78.8 to 77.3 years in 2020 and that deaths caused by CAVID-19 accounted for 73.8% of that drop. The National Center for Health Statistics processed death and birth records for the year 2020 and compiled a report based on those data. In the early data, some deaths and births that hadn’t yet been counted or recorded weren’t included because the study relied on recorded deaths and births.

In 2019, men’s life expectancy was 76.3 years, but it was 74.5 in 2020, and women’s life expectancy was 81.4 years, but it fell to 80.2 in 2020. Data evidenced some racial disparities as well.

Researchers found that Hispanic people’s life expectancy declined the most by three years between 2019 and 2020, mainly because of Covid-19, falling from 81.8 years to 78.8 years. There was a decrease of 2.9 years in life expectancy for Blacks from 74.7 years to 71.8 years and a decline of 1.2 years in life expectancy for whites from 78.8 years to 77.6 years.

Researchers concluded that COVID-19 deaths were by far the most significant factor affecting the decline in life expectancy at birth between 2019 and 2020 at the national level, overall and among the three racial and Hispanic groups studied. Deaths related to Covid-19, accidental injuries, homicide, diabetes, and chronic liver disease, and cirrhosis accounted for a year and a half decline in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, according to the researchers.

There were declines in cancer deaths last year, as well as deaths linked to chronic lower respiratory diseases, heart disease, suicide, and certain perinatal conditions that would have contributed to the overall decline in life expectancy last year, according to the researchers.

A preliminary CDC report from this year indicated that Covid-19 ranked as the third leading cause of death in 2011. In the report, there were 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, up 15.9% from 715.2 in 2019. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on Wednesday showing that COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death in the United States in 2015.

According to the report, between 2019 and 2020, the death rate increased by 15.9%, from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 people to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics examined death certificates for US residents between January and December 2020.

According to the researchers, COVID-19 ranked third in the top 10 causes of death in 2020, replacing suicide as the number one killer. Suicide was previously ranked 10th, but it dropped to 11th due to the increase in deaths caused by Covid-19.

Approximately 3.36 million people died last year, according to their study. A total of nearly 378,000 deaths — or 11.3% — were reported to have been caused directly or indirectly by Covid-19. 690,882 deaths were caused by heart disease and 598,932 by cancer, according to the data.

