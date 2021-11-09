A heart attack, kidney failure, or a psychological crisis led to their hospitalization. The covid-19 would have been taken with them if they had left at all. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with covid in the previous year, based on federal and state records analyzed for KHN last year. Patients over 65 and those from California and Florida of all ages make up a large share of the population included in the statistics. Nonetheless, this is a catastrophic failure in the grand scheme of everything that may go wrong in a hospital. Moreover, a quarter of all Medicare patients died in the hospital during that time period.

Steven Johnson, 66, was due to have a treatment at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Florida, earlier this year to remove an infection from the flesh and bone of his hip. When the retired pharmacist was diagnosed with colon cancer, he became cautious about not obtaining a covid. He couldn’t have known that. Johnson had tested negative for covid only two days before his hospitalization. His wife Cindy Johnson, a retired pharmacist herself, said he tested positive for HIV after 13 days in the hospital.

A thick, glue-like mucus quickly began to build up in his lungs, making it difficult for him to breathe. The pain he was experiencing was so excruciating that even a medical team had a difficult time controlling it. Cindy felt compelled to tell them about her husband’s last desires. She asked him, “Honey, do you want to be intubated?” he responded. He screamed “no, thank you” in response. He died three days later. In the event that Cindy Johnson’s husband tested positive for covid, she took fast action. She tested negative for the drug. There were so many medical workers in and out of his room, where he was often exposed to the virus, that she felt certain one of them had infected him. According to her, that the HCA Healthcare-owned hospital does not require its employees to get immunized is “appalling,” according to her.

Asked how she felt, she said, “I’m infuriated. How they could state on their website that “we’ve put in place make our facilities among the safest accessible sites to seek healthcare at this time,” she couldn’t figure it out. According to a representative for Blake Medical Center, immunizations are strongly encouraged, and the hospital conforms to federal and state regulations to safeguard patients from illness. Despite President Joe Biden’s demand for all hospital workers to get vaccinated, a dozen states, including Florida, have already banned vaccine requirements.