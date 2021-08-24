Many studies have pointed towards the fact that Covid is a zoo tonic disease, that is, a virus that has been transferred from animals to humans. A paper that was written recently supports the argument that the pandemic is much more likely to have started in a marketplace than in a lab.

This particular article kicks off in 2002, discussing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, which emerged in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China, and spread to 29 other countries.

Covid May Have Links To African Swine Fever

The role the African swine fever might have played in the event that led to the pandemic was also discussed by the authors of this paper. Scientists at the University of Glasgow examined how the Covid pandemic started in China.

Earlier work pointing to an ‘intermediate animal host’ that introduced Covid to humans was confirmed by the findings of their study. The possibility of an African swine fever outbreak aiding the creation of a situation that gave pathogens the opportunity to jump from animals to humans was also discussed in the paper.

A graduate student at the University of Glasgow, Spyros Lytras along with his co-authors published his perspective in the journal Science. Prior to public health measures stopping its progress, over 8,000 people had been infected with SARS-CoV in 2003.

The origin of the virus has been linked to living market animals by experts. In 2005, it was discovered by researchers that horseshoe bats in China were providing refuge for SARS coronaviruses. They speculated that a circulating in horseshoe bats seeded the progenitor of SARS-CoV in an intermediate animal host.

Researchers also examined badgers, raccoon dogs, and civet cats as possible harbors of the virus. The most likely transmitters were pointed out as civet cats. A hypothesis was made by virologists that a civet car may have been exposed to SARS-CoV before it was captured for examination.

Another theory suggested that bats may have infected the captured civet cat while in a market. In 2019, in Wuhan city, China, SARS-CoV-2 appeared. This is the virus that caused the Covid pandemic. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was suspected to have leaked the virus by many.

Wuhan is over 1500 kilometers from Yunnan Province. This is the closest site where horseshoe bats were seen to have SARS-CoV. The viruses that were collected in Yunnan were highly divergent from the SARS-CoV-2 progenitor.

Doubt was cast on the focus on bat colonies in Yunnan by the authors in their paper. It was explained by them that the horseshoe bat’s geographical range is with. It extended from East to West China and even beyond that.

The further explained that continued sampling has identified other viruses that are similar to SARS-CoV-2 that have been in circulation in horseshoe bats. Wet markets in Wuhan were linked to the primary cases of SARS-CoV-2 that were first detected in late 2019.

November and December 2019 also saw many animal-market-associated spillover events. It was explained by the authors that the properties associated with SARS-CoV-2 are the same as a natural spillover. In the wet markets of Wuhan, animals like raccoon dogs, foxes, civet cats, and minks are susceptible to SARS viruses.

It was concluded by Lytras and his colleagues that the Covid pandemic arose due to the contact of humans with animals that carried the virus and the paper also conjectures those alterations to China’s meat supply may have played a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2. A hemorrhagic fever that does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs is known as African swine fever. A significant outbreak of this fever in 2018 led to the massive killing of over 150 million pigs.