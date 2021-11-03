On Monday, it was announced that the global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million less than two years after the epidemic started. Not only has the epidemic ravaged poor countries, but it has also driven wealthy countries with better healthcare systems to their knees.

COVID Worldwide Mortality Reach More Than 5 Million People

According to the World Health Organization, the world’s four most populous countries—the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, and Brazil combined account for an eighth of the world’s population but account for more than half of all recorded fatalities. These countries are all upper-middle- or high-income nations. With about 745,000 documented fatalities, the United States has lost more lives than any other nation in recent history.

According to Doctor Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health, the situation is “a watershed moment in our lifetime.” “I’m wondering if you could tell me what we need to do to protect ourselves so that we don’t reach another 5 million?” Data provided by Johns Hopkins University indicates that the death toll is almost equal to the combined populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since 1950, according to estimates from the Oslo-based Peace Research Institute, the number of people who have been killed in international wars has been equivalent to the number of people who have been killed in internal conflicts. With the prevalence of COVID-19 at its present levels, it is the third leading cause of death globally, behind only heart disease and stroke. Because of insufficient testing and the significant number of people who die at home without medical aid, especially in developing countries such as India, the startling figure is most certainly an underestimate, particularly in developing nations such as India.

During the 22 months after the outbreak began, hot spots have shifted, resulting in unique red patches showing on the globe map at various periods throughout the year. This has resulted in widespread devastation in Russia, Ukraine, and other parts of Eastern Europe, especially in places where rumors and misinformation, and distrust in the government have hampered vaccination efforts and made them impossible. Only 17 percent of the adult population in Ukraine has received all of their vaccinations, whilst only 7 percent of the adult population in Armenia has received all of their vaccinations.

According to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of the International Center for AIDS Prevention at Columbia University, what distinguishes this pandemic is that it has disproportionately hit high-resource countries. As the author points out, “there is the irony of COVID-19.” He also noted that COVID-19 is especially harmful to anyone over the age of 65. When compared to wealthy countries, poorer countries tend to have a larger number of children, teens, and young individuals, all of whom are less likely to get critically ill as a consequence of the coronavirus.

While the country is still reeling from the terrifying tidal surge that peaked in early May, India’s reported daily mortality rate is significantly lower than that of wealthy countries such as Russia, the United States, or even the United Kingdom integrity of these figures is questionable.