Due To COVID-19, NHL Has Postponed 2 New York Islanders Matches

The NHL has postponed two more games this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the total number of postponements to five. Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers and Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers was postponed on Saturday due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol involving more Islanders players.

Lou Lamoriello, the team’s general manager, said that forward Casey Cizikas has tested positive for a forbidden substance. Since 2012, Cizikas has been a member of the team. The Islanders would have had as few as eight players on the ice if the game had gone to overtime.

According to the league, the likelihood of a greater spread was a factor in the postponement of the Islanders’ games until at least Tuesday.

Bailey, who had been placed in quarantine after a viral infection, has just rejoined the likes of Anders Lee and Ross Johnston on the ice as well as the likes of Adam Pelech and ZdenekChara on the sidelines. No players who had tested positive for the illness had tested negative as recently as Wednesday, allowing them to rejoin the team.

Three days of negative testing would be required before the team’s training facilities could reopen and games could resume. According to the club, the whole Islanders roster has been immunized against COVID-19.

Despite Lamoriello’s claim on Saturday that he had not requested postponements from the league office, the absences and the long-term injury to Ryan Pulock, the New York Knicks’ star defender, have made life challenging for the team. The Islanders have now lost eight straight games in this series after falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Friday night.

The team’s head coach, Barry Trotz, remarked that they were “piecemealing” their way to the title after the game. With their help, we are able to get the job done. They’re making the most of the resources they have available to them.

Right now, no one is not attempting. During mid-November, the NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games due to a viral epidemic among the team’s players. It has been announced that a game against the New Jersey Devils on December 6 has been postponed.

Goaltender Matt Murray was designated for assignment on Saturday after the Senators started the season 0-3-1. They were placed on waivers and placed on inactive status. Murray had his first appearance after being reinstated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday when four goals on 27 shots defeated him.

After being activated, this was his first and only appearance, and it would be his last as well. If a pandemic outbreak occurs on the continent, both the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association stipulated that they would have to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It would take a substantial number of postponements to convince the NHL/NHLPA to stop supporting a significant interruption of the season. It would be necessary to take advantage of the two. A half-week Olympic break in February to make up for the time lost.

Financial penalties will be waived for the league and its players if they withdraw from the event before January 10. Canada’s head coach for two international tournaments, Claude Julien, maybe a member of a possible backup coaching staff if and when the NHL does not participate in this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio.