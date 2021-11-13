COVID Rate Is Rising In Germany, Taking COVID Measures

Germany reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases per day on Thursday, as legislators debated legislation that would pave the way for additional coronavirus measures to be put in place. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control center, recorded 50,196 new cases in a week, increasing over the previous week’s daily total of 33,949 cases.

Germany Is Considering to Take Further COVID Measures

In recent days, infections have grown at such a rapid pace that hospitals in the hardest-hit districts have canceled planned procedures to let medical workers devote their attention to COVID-19 patients.

The institution also recorded 237 COVID-19 fatalities every day, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany to 97,198. If the country’s vaccination rates do not accelerate fast, Christian Drosten, one of the country’s leading virologists, warned on Wednesday which another 100,000 people might die in the upcoming months in case the country’s vaccination rates do not really accelerate rapidly. While several other European countries have made vaccines obligatory for specific groups of employees, Germany has refused to do so. It has struggled to encourage more individuals to take part in vaccination campaigns voluntarily. According to official estimates, at least 67 percent of the country’s 83 million people have received all of their vaccinations.

According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spoke late Wednesday, the country’s vaccination rate is not high enough to prevent the virus’ rapid spread. Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to succeed Merkel as chancellor, reiterated Merkel’s remarks, telling parliamentarians that everything must be done to increase the number of people who get vaccinations.

According to Scholz, the infection is still present and poses a danger to their health. They must ensure that vaccines are carried out and that they are carried out at a rapid pace, as required. A caretaker national government has ruled Germany since legislative elections were held in September. The three parties who are anticipated to form the next government aim to replace a March 2020 “national pandemic” statement by the end of the month with new legislation that would allow for the implementation of COVID-19 measures in their respective provinces.

Scholz declared that the three political parties he represents, the Social Democrats, the Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats, are working together to reopen vaccination facilities around the country so that people may get their booster injections as soon as possible after being sick. Other virus prevention techniques include providing free tests, checking nursing homes and schools daily or regularly, and enforcing the rules more strictly.

Throughout the epidemic, Germany has been governed by a patchwork of regional regulations. Most sites restrict admission to numerous indoor facilities and activities to persons who have been vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19, or had a recent negative test result. Scholz said that he and Merkel both agreed that the federal government and representatives from all 16 states should reconvene next week to identify common answers to the outbreak’s surge in infection rates. That is precisely what the nation needs right now: for everyone to band together and pull in the same direction so that they can make it through the winter, said Scholz.