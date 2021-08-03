An NBC News tally late Sunday shows that 35 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the United States, as California has become the first state to reach 4 million.

There have been almost 616,800 deaths in the United States among that age group as a result of the disease. With many school children too young to be vaccinated returning to classrooms in the near future, the pandemic is bringing back life to the education system. For the seventh straight week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 64 percent more new cases than in the first week. There were 40,597 new cases compared to 66,606 in the previous week.

The NBC news network reports that at least 20,461 new cases of salmonella have been reported in recent days in California. On Sunday alone, 3,628 incidents were reported. Those residents put Tennessee’s total above 4 million, or slightly more than a tenth of the population. Federal health officials released data Saturday showing Florida had 21683 new cases Friday, the highest daily total in the state since the pandemic began.

The vaccines remain highly effective in preventing serious illnesses and death, according to the authorities and medical experts. With a widespread vaccination campaign, breakthrough infections of vaccinated people can be expected. However, they comprise a relatively small percentage of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully immunized since January or just one in every 1,300.

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ REGEN-COV antibody cocktail, the FDA has extended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This is a new authorization that allows the Covid-19 cocktail to be administered post-exposure or monthly to protect against ongoing exposure to individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19. Besides the treatment’s previously granted approval for non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients, this expanded authorization also enables this treatment to be administered to patients on home hospice. Regeneron noted that the treatment is not indicated for preexposure prophylaxis.

An AstraZeneca study combining the Sputnik Light Covid 19 vaccine with the Covid-19 vaccine by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has published preliminary findings. Following inoculation with a combination of the two vaccines for the first time in the world, the world’s first study has revealed a favorable safety profile without any serious adverse outcomes. In this month’s report, we will find out how immunogenic the study was.

The Baltimore facility at which Emergent BioSolutions produced bulk drug substances for Covid-19 vaccines was the site of contamination concerns reported in April, leading to inquiries and subpoenas from local and federal authorities. Attorneys general of Maryland and New York have requested that the company submit relevant documents in this context. The Department of Justice, SEC, and FINRA have also asked for documents. After obtaining FDA approval for resuming manufacturing at its Baltimore facility last week, the company is now moving forward.

The COVID-19 numbers

As of February 2017, the United States had reported over 34.7 million confirmed cases and 612,000 deaths associated with the disease.

There are currently more than 190.5 million Americans who have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are about 164.1 million people who have gotten their vaccines fully, according to the CDC.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 196,9 million confirmed cases and 4.2 million deaths associated with COVID-19.

While the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta variant has continued to increase, President Biden announced new federal worker requirements. Vaccinating federal workers or undergoing weekly health tests are Biden’s government policy requirements, NPR reports. COVID-19 cases have quadrupled in the United States following the introduction of the Delta variant.