Evidence suggests that COVID-19 therapy may be achievable with the use of an alcoholism medication that is widely accessible, as shown by research. It was shown that people who used disulfiram (Antabuse) for alcoholism had a decreased risk of getting SARS-CoV-2 and a lower chance of dying from COVID-19 infection than those who did not take the medication.

If COVID Is Severe, A Medicine Used To Treat Alcoholism May Be Helpful

Because the research was entirely observational, it is impossible to establish a conclusive cause-and-effect relationship between disulfiram and COVID infection or outcomes. Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital experts think the findings are promising but not significant enough to merit additional investigation or a clinical study in the near future.

I believe it is a fantastic candidate for medical usage, and I encourage you to try it. Individuals suffering from COVID-19 will be given authorization if they can demonstrate that the therapy has a favorable impact on their condition. It is possible that this approach may one day be widely accessible to individuals all around the globe, according to Chris Sander, a professor of cell biology at Harvard Medical School.

A total of 944,000 U.S. military veterans who had at least one SARS-CoV-2 test have signed up between February 2020 and February 2021, for a total of 944,000 participants. Approximately 2,200 veterans who had been treated with disulfiram for alcoholism during the course of the trial were included in the study’s findings.

When comparing individuals who took disulfiram to those who did not, the rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection were 34 percent lower in the former. Researchers discovered that, compared to the 3 percent of infected veterans who did not take disulfiram, 0 percent of sick veterans who were taking it died due to their illness.

According to the results of the researchers, who published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE earlier this month: According to a number of research, including one published by Harvard University’s Sander, it seems that disulfiram not only reduces the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, but it may considerably lower the number of fatalities as well.

Scientists aren’t quite sure how the medicine works against SARS-CoV-2, but they believe it may be due to the disruption of an enzyme required for the virus’s replication and spread. Additionally, scientists think that this treatment might be helpful against other forms of illnesses as well.

Additional research suggests that the use of disulfiram, an anti-inflammatory medication, may reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by reducing the action of a protein in the body that has been connected to hyperinflammation.

In a small, randomized phase 2 clinical research trial using disulfiram, patients with mild COVID-19 are reaching the completion of the study, and another is in the early stages of design and execution. According to Sander and colleagues, these results pave the way for large-scale, worldwide phase 3 clinical investigations of the drug. They are now underway.

It is envisaged that the use of disulfiram as a treatment for COVID-19 will be added to the expanding number of therapeutic alternatives available for the virus. More than 60 years after the publication of the paper, disulfiram continues to be extensively used as an alcoholic therapy due to the fact that it is safe, affordable, and well-recognized by medical professionals.