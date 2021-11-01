The United States is on the verge of permitting up to 28 million children aged 5-11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, opening the door to increased immunization coverage and a reduction in the spread of the disease in schools and neighborhoods. It’s also possible, and history suggests it’s probable that some parents may refuse to let their children receive the vaccinations, which would make the spread of the pandemic much more difficult.

The Covid-19 Shot Is Here For The Kids.Is It Likely That Parents Will Go Along With It?

Professor Larry Kociolek of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine argues that the longer it takes to reach vaccination rates of 80-90 percent in our country, the more time it will take to limit COVID-19 transmission in our communities.

An emergency use license for a lower dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be granted at any time by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency’s vaccine advisory committee gave overwhelming approval for using the vaccine this week, which Pfizer believes to be over 90% effective in the target age range. The FDA is likely to make a judgment before the CDC’s vaccination committee meets early next week to discuss the problem.

However, approving the vaccination for children alone is insufficient. Parents must also be willing to get their children immunized. When asked about the need for vaccinations, top infectious disease researcher Anthony Fauci remarked, “I believe it would play an important role in lowering illness transmission in the population.”

Will There Be Enough Parents Who Get Their Children the Vaccines?

According to a recent survey by marketing and research firm Marketing for Change, over one-third of parents say they will not have their 5-11-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19 because of side effects and effectiveness concerns.

Emmanuel Walter, a pediatrician, and chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said on a conference call with reporters that “you may not get the full benefit of the vaccine to achieve what we call herd protection or community protection from a vaccine” without a certain level of community protection. For herd or community protection, vaccination coverage with these specific vaccinations against this virus likely needs to be at the level of 80-85 percent. According to Walter, the level of vaccination coverage “doesn’t quite fulfill that target,” with more than a third of parents refusing to have their children vaccinated.

Biden administration officials, on the other hand, are optimistic that people's attitudes will be altered. COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients remarked at a White House press conference this week that "I believe there are many, many families around the nation awaiting the chance to have kids 5-11 immunized, and at the same time there are… some families that have unresolved issues." "Confidence builds up over time, just as it does in adults. Only 34% of individuals were enthusiastic to begin the immunization campaign in December of last year. The vaccination process may be slowed, if not hindered, following an initial rush by some parents to immunize their children in this age range. When you consider that children aged 12 to 15 have had over six months to receive the shot, their coverage is much lower than the country average of 66%, with over 46% stating they are completely vaccinated.