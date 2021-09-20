Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe sparred on Thursday about what each is doing in the fight against the coronavirus, revealing an essential difference in approach between the Democratic support for mandatory vaccination and the Republican position that vaccination is a matter of personal preference.

In the first gubernatorial debate, which was held by Appalachian Law school in Grundy, Virginia, the struggle over steps to fight Covid-19 was the primary topic of discussion from the start of the campaign, with both candidates trying to go on the offensive on the subject.

Vaccination Mandates, McAuliffe & Youngkin Head To Head In First Debate

Even though Youngkin personally favors the Covid vaccination and thinks that everyone should get the injection, he believes that “individuals should be able to make that choice on their own.” A public service advertisement to “urge all Virginians to obtain the vaccination” was also on the agenda, and McAuliffe was invited to participate.

Pressed to respond to the question of whether he, as governor, will indeed join his Republican colleagues in opposing President Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandates, Youngkin didn’t give a definitive yes or no answer but instead stated, “I don’t believe that President Biden does have the authority to tell everyone that we all have to get the vaccine.” A set of new vaccination regulations for government employees, big businesses, and healthcare workers was unveiled earlier this month by Vice President Joe Biden.

McAuliffe, an ex-governor of Virginia, retaliated, labeling Youngkin an anti-vaccine extremist and stating that, as governor, he will indeed support employers who require vaccines and it would call for such regulations for people working in health care and most educational settings, as well as for those pursuing post-secondary education opportunities.

After being pushed down by moderator Susan Page, the Democrat also stated and said he would support including the Covid vaccine in the list of vaccinations required for students older than 12 years old, citing the fact that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.

“I’m back,” McAuliffe said. “His immunizations are not required. We are diametrically opposed to one other on this point. It is considered a political stunt to request to be included in a public service announcement (PSA). Public service announcements aren’t that important anymore.

On television, half of the audience would be completely unfamiliar with your identity.” According to a recent poll, American attitudes toward coronavirus vaccine mandates for workers, students, and people in everyday public life have improved.

Americans are more supportive of mandating coronavirus vaccine mandates for office workers returning to work (54 percent), students attending in-person classes (55 percent), and patrons able to attend sporting events or concerts (54 percent) (55 percent).

Because many Republicans are opposed to any vaccine requirements, the battle to prevent the spread of the corona virus has emerged as one of the most important electoral concerns for Democrats right now.

As evidenced by the recently failed recollection of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who won the election by campaigning primarily on the stringent coronavirus measures he put in place while serving as the state’s top exec and attacking his main Republican competitor, Larry Elder, for saying he would roll back the measures, the Democratic strategy to concentrate on the coronavirus as well as mandating the vaccine has gained strength.