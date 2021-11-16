COVID 19 Vaccination Mandates Speed up Inoculation in Colleges

A large number of schools have made it a breeze to get out of the recent vaccine mandates in universities. Even then, universities are seeing large-scale compliance with the ruling.

In the midst of small elements of stiff resistance and lawsuits, colleges are extremely careful in the matter. Forcing a student to get inoculated against the virus may land them in legal trouble. Some even worry; being stringent on vaccine mandate may decrease the number of college admissions.

Still, universities where vaccination is mandatory to report the highest rate of compliance. The situation remains the same even in the areas where people are mostly vaccine-hesitant. Certain universities are seeing almost complete compliance.

This is mostly seen in the States like Maryland, Illinois, and Washington. They hail the trend as it would help them stop frequent outbreaks that often forced them to stop in-person learning at times.

Ohio University announced a vaccine mandate in August. Since then, the rate of vaccination among staff and students has increased from 69% to nearly 85%. According to the school, creating awareness and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated did not help them reach anywhere. A large number of people were not against vaccination. They did not perceive themselves as at high-risk.

The school administration is closely monitoring the situation. It is watching if the mandate has any impact on enrollments. Some may require transfers. But there are also groups that mostly remain silent. They prefer the school because of the mandate. They would not have come there if there was no such requirement.

Proof of vaccination is a must to enroll in almost 1,100 universities and colleges, as per the statistical analysis. Certain schools informed students last fall that they should get vaccinated to be able to return to the campus. Others, however, resisted the move until the US Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes the Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine. Vaccination is not at all a requirement in certain universities. In certain areas, political leaders banned schools from making any such move.

Almost every university allows exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons. Some even allow philosophical justifications to escape the shots.

A majority of the reputed universities of the nation are not reporting large-scale requests for exemptions. But they allow all such requests.

Many colleges have committees consisting of medical experts, staff members, and student life administrators. They evaluate the requests for exemption from receiving the shots. Some require recommendation letters from a doctor to allow exemptions. Some require a detailed explanation of their religious beliefs that forbid vaccination.

95% of the students of Virginia Tech University are protected against COVID 19. It approved the 1600 requests for exemption is received. The university had only one condition; they should submit to weekly testing. For the university, it is a balancing act. It does not want to tell students that they cannot come to the campus if they are not vaccinated. They decided neither to question doctors or nor to against religious beliefs.

The Virginia Tech, University posted a record number of enrollments. It also sent away certain students who either did not submit proof of vaccination or received an exemption.

Jake Yetzke is a junior at Oakland University. He wanted to try for a transfer but did not want to lose his scholarship. When the university made vaccination mandatory, he got a religious exemption. Teachers and other staff, however, treat unvaccinated students differently. They are barred from numerous activities and are frustrated because of it.

Even then, they feel that getting vaccinated should be a personal choice. It should not be forced upon anyone.

Authorities, on the other hand, notice the positive responses to their efforts for the safety of students and they are optimistic for the days ahead.