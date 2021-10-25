The number of individuals in the United States seeking COVID 19 vaccine boosters is more compared to those looking to get their first shot as more booster shots are set to become available for a wider section of the population.

As per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of booster doses administered daily is 1.3 times more compared to first vaccine shots.

Covid Vaccination As More People Is Likely To Become Eligible

A day after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna’s vaccine boosters, the vaccine adviser committee of CDC also recommended booster shots of both the vaccines on Thursday, thus allowing millions more to get their booster doses.

Just like the FDA, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also supported the “mix and match approach” wherein an individual could get any vaccine as a booster, irrespective of which one they got for the initial vaccination.

Until then, only the Pfizer vaccine had been approved for booster use for the recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus and who had their initial shots at least six months prior.

In a phase three trial, Pfizer announced on Thursday that their booster dose has proven to be hugely effective, with a success rate of 95.6%. It was further concluded that the efficiency was consistent, regardless of race, gender, age, comorbid conditions, or ethnicity.

The FDA officials told reporters on Wednesday that once more safety data is received, the age limit for emergency use of booster shots could be lowered as well.

The Director of the FDA’s vaccine arm, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research further stated that they wanted to ensure that if boosters were made available across all age groups, the benefit derived would outweigh the risks involved if any.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting Commissioner of FDA also told reporters during a telephone briefing that since there is evidence suggesting a possibility of waning immunity amongst certain sections of the fully vaccinated population; it becomes important to make booster shots available to maintain consistent protection against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, health experts continue their efforts to encourage more and more people to get themselves vaccinated as it is the key to bringing the spread of the virus under control.

As per data published by the CDC on Thursday, tentatively 57.2% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated so far.

While thirty-five states have over half of their population fully vaccinated, there are four states, Alabama, Idaho, West Virginia, and Wyoming, with fewer than 45% of their residents vaccinated.

During the summer months, in July, when there was a surge in the number of infections and hospitalizations throughout the nation because of the Delta variant of the virus, the Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey had blamed the unvaccinated residents of the state for the rise in cases by claiming that it was the unvaccinated population that was letting everyone down in the state’s fight against COVID 19.

Even though a lot of states have begun to see a steady fall in the number of COVID 19 cases, health officials in the United States continue to warn all the states of the threat of the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and infections going back up if there is a drop in the vaccination momentum.

Vaccinations for Children

As of now, only children above the age of 12 years are eligible for vaccines. However, data has already been submitted for vaccines for children in the age group of 5 to 11 years as protecting them will also be vital to bring the spread of the disease under control.